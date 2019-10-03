Darlington Hippodrome Announces Orchestral Music Partnership

Darlington Hippodrome will be working closely with Orchestras Live to bring a dynamic programme of orchestral music to Darlington, engaging with local young musicians and building a new audience in the north east.

Orchestral music has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Darlington Hippodrome - up until the late 1940s the venue even had its own resident orchestra - The Hippodrome Grand Orchestra, which would play overture and interval music as well as supporting various visiting performers.

In a new initiative, Darlington Hippodrome and Orchestras Live are co-producing a concert series bringing the best of Britain's professional orchestras to the town. The orchestral visits will include events and concerts for all ages that will ignite the town's passion for the wonderful sound world of an orchestra. Concerts will be surrounded by creative projects for local young musicians and tailored performances/events for young children that will introduce them to the magic of the orchestra. Since 2017 this collaboration has attracted over 1,500 people to attend a performance and engaged 42 young people helping to create and perform 3 totally new pieces of orchestral music.

In this third season the London Mozart Players and the Hallé will make special appearances at Darlington Hippodrome with both programmes including unique pieces co-created and performed with the visiting orchestra and young musicians from Darlington schools. This season of events is being supported by Durham Music Service and Creative Darlington.

Stuart Bruce, Creative Producer for Orchestras Live said "Through our evolving partnership with Darlington Hippodrome, Orchestras Live is delighted to be co-producing two more concerts by world class orchestras over the coming months. The London Mozart Players and the Hallé will bring exceptional performance programmes of orchestral masterpieces coupled with their creative collaboration with local young musicians and young audiences. Inspiring and engaging with a wide range of people is at the heart of this orchestral partnership, and I hope many people will take the opportunity to come and hear such high-quality live music presented here in Darlington."

The London Mozart Players appear on Monday 14 October, the Hallé appear on Thursday 9 January. For full details or to book call the Hippodrome box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

For further information on Orchestras Live visit www.orchestraslive.org.uk





