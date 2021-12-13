Dance Consortium Announces UK and Ireland Tour of THE EXTRAORDINARY NDT 2

This February, NDT 2 makes its first visit to the UK and Ireland since 2016 with a highly-anticipated new programme featuring two premieres from three international choreographers. The company's eighteen young dancers display astonishing technique, athleticism and exuberance in a triple bill of works set to music ranging from Tori Amos hits to French-Lebanese jazz trumpet and a Haydn piano trio.



One of the original 'second companies', set up in 1978, NDT 2 is now recognised as a major contemporary dance company in its own right. The company is now under the directorship of Emily Molnar, formerly artistic director of Ballet British Columbia from 2009 to 2020 and dancer with Frankfurt Ballet under director William Forsythe. Molnar took up the role of artistic director of Nederlands Dans Theater in August of 2020.



The three choreographers on this bill - Marco Goecke, Hans van Manen and Johan Inger - all have strong links to the company.



Marco Goecke has been associate choreographer at Nederlands Dans Theater since 2013. The Big Crying, his fourth work for the company, has its UK and Ireland premiere on this tour. One of his most beautiful works, it is a personal and moving piece about the fragility of life and love where Goecke harnesses the fiery power of the full company to deliver a real celebration of life. The Big Crying is set to a series of songs by Tori Amos.



Dutch maestro Hans van Manen has been involved with NDT since it was founded in 1959, first as a dancer, then choreographer, then artistic director from 1961 until 1970. His exquisite quartet, Simple Things, created for NDT 2 in 2001, is a master class in simplicity and has been described as 'pure dance art'. The score features Haydn's Piano Trio No 28 in E major as well as modern compositions for piano and accordion.



A former dancer with the Swedish Royal Ballet and NDT, Johan Inger has created many works for both NDT and NDT 2. His 2020 piece for NDT 2, is the programme's second UK and Ireland premiere. The uplifting and unpredictable IMPASSE bursts onto the stage to the joyful music of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer, Ibrahim Maalouf. In a bloodcurdling and sometimes funny finale to the programme, Inger celebrates the strength of togetherness over isolation in our world today.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 16 - Saturday 19 February at 7.30pm

Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON

Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN

Tickets: 020 7863 8000 / www.sadlerswells.com

Wednesday 16 February: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Tuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 February at 7.30pm

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org

Tuesday 22 February: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Friday 25 & Saturday 26 February at 7.30pm

Royal Concert Hall NOTTINGHAM

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Tickets: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk

Friday 25 February: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Tuesday 1 & Wednesday 2 March at 7.30pm

Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Tickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com

Tuesday 1 March: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Friday 4 & Saturday 5 March at 7.30pm

The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com

Friday 4 March: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Friday 11 & Saturday 12 March at 7.30pm

Eden Court, INVERNESS

Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA

Tickets: 01463 234234 / www.eden-court.co.uk

Friday 11 March: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Tuesday 15 & Wednesday 16 March at 7.30pm

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Tickets: 0844 811 2121 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Tuesday 15 March: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Monday 2 & Tuesday 3 May at 7.30pm

Bord Gais Energy Theatre DUBLIN

Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets: +353 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Monday 2 May: post-show Q&A with members of the company



Friday 6 & Saturday 7 May at 7.30pm

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com

Friday 6 May: post-show Q&A with members of the company