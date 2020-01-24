DORIAN A Rock Musical To Premiere At The Other Palace In March

"DORIAN", a new Rock Musical, is to have its premiere at the Other Palace in March. The venue has announced its new season, and the musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Evans and book by Linnie Reedman will be showcasing on March 20th and 21st for three exclusive performances.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde's classic novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray", 'DORIAN' is set in a fantasy world, revealing both sides of Dorian Gray's tragic life: the real one and the portrait.

"Who am I, really?"

"What is love?"

Dorian Gray, the secret child of love and death is suddenly thrust into a confusing world. A world where love dare not speak its name, yet everybody is searching for it

On his search Dorian comes across the many mirrors of his soul. The dangerous and charismatic Lord Henry casts him into a hedonistic lifestyle, Sibyl Vane sees him as the Romantic lead and Lady Henry merely wants to prey on him. But it is the gentle society painter, Basil Hallward, who shows him as he truly is.

On his quest to find his true identity, Dorian must decide if it is better to be loved or to be feared

When Dorian realises the painting is, in fact, a portrait of his conscience, he is horrified to see the level of corruption depicted on the canvas.

He sees the eyes of the Devil... and decides to try to reverse time.

"I would give anything for that - I would give my soul!"

But is it too late?

LISTINGS

Friday 20th March at 8pm

Saturday 21st March at 3pm and 8pm

The Other Palace

12 Palace St

London SW1E 5JA

Box Office: 020 7087 7900

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dorian-the-musical/

