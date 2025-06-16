DOORSTEP DUETS Will Return From Matthew Bourne's New Adventures

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures has announced the return of Doorstep Duets, bringing free world-class dance performances to communities across the South-East of England this summer.

Now in its fifth year, Doorstep Duets was originally created in 2021 as a response to social isolation. It offers free opportunities for local communities to enjoy world-class dance performances for free on their street, in their park, or through local community organisations, bringing the joy and wonder of dance to all and making dance more accessible to everyone.

This year, a brand-new piece called My Feet Don’t Quite Touch the Floor has been created with choreographer Shelby Williams, overseen by New Adventures artistic team Kerry Biggin and Etta Murfitt and in collaboration with company dancers. Performances will begin on Tuesday 1 July at Farnham Maltings, before visiting Surrey, Essex, Canterbury, Dover, Margate, Ramsgate and Suffolk. Please see listings below for public performances.

Choreographer Shelby Williams said: “Having watched the legacy of Doorstep Duets creators before me with fascination and warmth, to offer a piece this year has felt like a wonderful way to pay some of that joy forward.

Creating, watching, and sharing dance, and of course dancing itself, are all joyful things. They make us feel happier and more connected to ourselves and those around us. Sharing my love of dance through this piece to those that may not have access to it otherwise is an honour and a privilege.

My wish is that every person who watches this show leaves feeling more joyous than when they arrived. After seeing our show, if even one person embraces their differences and finds the bravery to share their own creativity with others, then in my mind this piece has been a resounding success. Now, let’s go change the world!”

About My Feet Don’t Quite Touch the Floor:



Have you ever let your mind wander? Lost in a daydream, what did you wonder? This imaginative story is inspired by the experiences of two legendary dancers at the beginning of their own dance journeys. It was their ability to seek their own paths and let their minds wander that inspired their extraordinary careers.

When we embrace wonder, we unleash possibility and creativity. What colour is your imagination?

My Feet Don’t Quite Touch the Floor will be performed by dancers Maddison Araceli, Andrew Ashton, Will Heron, Rosanna Lindsey and Ellie Peacock.

New Adventures is thrilled to be working with its 2025 partners: Farnham Maltings, The Children’s Trust, Dance Network Association, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Future Foundry, ARK Cliftonville, Surrey Libraries and Latitude Festival.

Comments