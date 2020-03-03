DIVA II DIVA Comes to Brasserie Zedels

Having taken a whole host of British comedians to Barbados for The Cobbler's Cove Comedy Festival in January and enjoyed great success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where she received 4-star reviews and was shortlisted to the final three for the Funny Women Awards in the Best Show Of 2019 category, Melinda Hughes will be back on stage at Crazy Coqs at Live At Zedels in Piccadilly in March and May this year.

After a fabulous sold-out show in November for their second Diva II Diva show, Melinda Hughes will be joined on stage again from 7pm on Thursday 12th March by the incredible singer Alison Limerick (the voice behind the epic club anthem 'Where Love Lives'). Backed by a live band and guest trumpeter Graeme Flowers, Alison and Melinda indulge in their mutual love for soul, jazz and swing. Expect ingenious musical twists and plenty of comical shenanigans.

On Thursday 7th May from 7pm, Melinda Hughes and Friends... will see Melinda joined on stage by the brilliantly funny star of BBC's The Mash Report, comedian and singer Rachel Parris. They will be joined by a third star of comedy and cabaret to be announced soon.

Melinda Hughes provides a sophisticated romp through social and political satire, packing her shows with provocative original songs on internet trolling, selfies, cougars, hipsters, sex-pest cowboys, as well as an appearance by special guest Melania Trump.

Melinda has performed internationally both as a solo artist herself and while performing as a soloist with the Andre Rieu Strauss Orchestra and has two albums to her name, Smoke & Noise and Weimar & Back. She has enjoyed many sell-out shows at Crazy Coqs (Live At Zedel), The Pheasantry Chelsea, Holders Festival Barbados, Government House in Bermuda and The Metropolitan Room in New York.

Described by Vanity Fair as 'scandalous and timely' Melinda will entertain audiences with an eclectic evening of up-to-the-minute cabaret, satire comedy and musical comedy backed by a live jazz trio. She will be joined by MD Michael Roulston for Melinda Hughes and Friends and by MD Jeremy Limb for Diva II Diva.

Melinda Hughes says: "I'm delighted to be returning to the glamorous Crazy Coqs with my next two shows and am excited to yet again be joined on stage by Alison Limerick and Rachel Parris, I'm looking forward to performing some of my favourite satirical songs as well as brand new material. I'm practicing my satirical arpeggios every morning in the shower."

Box office: www.brasseriezedel.com / 020 7734 4888





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You