DIRTY DANCING is Coming to the Belgrade Theatre This November

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage arrives in Coventry for a dazzling run at the Belgrade Theatre this November. The iconic story of Baby and Johnny has been delighting audiences internationally since 2004, and now returns with a brand new production.

Following a sell-out run at the Belgrade in 2013, Dirty Dancing is back with a brand new production featuring the much-loved songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I've Had) The Time Of My Life, with sets created by Belgrade Production Services.

It's the summer of 1963, and seventeen-year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman is on holiday with her family, where she shows little interest in the resort activities. Instead, she discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can't wait to be part of the scene - especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor. Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny's leading lady, both on-stage and off. The two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

With a London premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in 2006, Dirty Dancing held record-breaking advance sales of Â£15 million, making it the fastest ever selling West End show. During its triumphant five year run, the production played to over two million people and became the longest running show in the Aldwych Theatre's history.

Since its Australian debut in 2004, Dirty Dancing has become a worldwide phenomenon, with productions staged in the USA, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore and throughout Europe, consistently breaking box office records.

In the UK, the original touring production has now played to in excess of six million people, and Baby has carried over 21,000 watermelons!

Produced by Karl Sydow in association with Lionsgate, Magic Hour Productions and Triple A Entertainment Group, Dirty Dancing is written by Eleanor Bergstein - script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film.

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage arrives at the Belgrade from Tues 2 - Sat 6 Nov. Book now to get the best seats at the best prices. Visit to book your tickets www.belgrade.co.uk.