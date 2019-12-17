DIAL M FOR MURDER Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Tom Chambers, Sally Bretton, and Christopher Harper

A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder, tours the UK in 2020 opening at Richmond Theatre on Monday 13th January 2020. The genre-defining thriller - based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play, made world-famous by Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film - will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton * (Not Going Out, Death In Paradise, The Office). When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot's lover.

Tom Chambers plays Tony Wendice. Tom's theatre credits include: Crazy For You (UK tour); Private Lives (UK tour); White Christmas (Dominion); Top Hat (Aldwych); White Christmas (Sunderland Empire); The Rover (Young Vic Studio); Journey's End (Courtyard Theatre); Bloody Poetry (Brockley Jack Theatre); Pendragon (City Theatre Broadway NYMT and Sadler's Wells); October's Children (NYMT and Hammersmith Lyric); Cyrano De Bergerac and Macbeth (Derby Rep Theatre); Damn Yankees (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); The Innocents (Derby Playhouse) and Stepping Out (Electric GSA). Film includes: Fakers and Great in Britain: the Movie. Television includes: Midsomer Murders, Emmerdale, Casualty, Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Waterloo Road and Holby City. Radio includes: Mellow Magic every Saturday 10am-1pm.

Sally Bretton appears as Margot Wendice. Sally's theatre credits include: An Ideal Husband (Classic Spring Company); King Lear, The Front Line and In Extremis (Shakespeare's Globe); A Conversation (Manchester Royal Exchange); All My Sons (Library Theatre, Manchester); Present Laughter (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour) and Hay Fever (Oxford Stage Company). Sally was nominated for Best Actress - Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards 2002 for her role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at The Library Theatre, Manchester. Film includes: Outlaw, So Long Charlie Bright and Peaches. Television includes: Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Office, Green Wing, Absolute Power, Thanks for the Memories, Casualty, Lewis, How Not to Live Your Life, Hotel Babylon, Vincent, Open Wide, Blessed, Blackbeard, If...we eradicate violent crime, Wild West, Blue Murder, Happy Together, Dr Terrible's House of Horrible, Beast, Armstrong and Miller and The People's Harry Enfield.

Christopher Harper performs as Captian Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard. Christopher's theatre credits include: Strangers on a Train (UK tour); Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's' Globe); Slipping (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough); The Wind in the Willows, Man of the Moment and Private Fears in Public Places (Royal & Derngate); I Know How I Feel About Eve (Hampstead Downstairs); The Night Before Christmas (Different Breed); The Village Bike (Sheffield Crucible Studio); A Kid Like Jake (Old Vic New Voices); Our Country's Good and Journey's End (Original Theatre Company); Persuasion, After Miss Julie and People at Sea (Salisbury Playhouse); Saturn Returns (Finborough Theatre); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Lie of the Land (Arcola). Television includes: Holby City, Endeavour, Coronation Street, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Doctors, Upstairs Downstairs, The Bill, Heartbeat, The Roman Mysteries, Housewife 49, Life on Mars and Rosemary and Thyme. Chris also produced and voiced the award-winning charity animation The Mouse.

Michael Salami is Max Halliday. Michael Salami is a multi-award-winning actor. Born in America and raised in London, Salami discovered his passion for acting in 2007. Salami made his first on stage appearance at Oval Theatre in 2010 and has since then performed at The Old Vic, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Southwark Playhouse and Theatre503. Salami studied at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York graduating in 2016 and since then has appeared in Hollyoaks; Catastrophe; The Temple and Magic Hour. His leading role in Just A Couple has landed him a number of nominations and awards such as a Screen Nation Award for Best Actor. Just A Couple is now in full development with Channel 4.

Anthony Banks directs Frederick Knott's Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, Girl on a Train, continues to tour the UK. The creative team is completed by David Woodhead, Designer; Katy Osborne, Resident Director; Lizzie Powell, Lighting Designer; Ben & Max Ringham, Sound Design; Betty Marini, Wigs Supervisor; Siobhan Boyd, Costume Supervisor, Luke Child as Production Manager and Alison De Burgh as Fight Director.

Dial M For Murder is produced by Simon Friend and Gavin Kalin.

Tour Dates

Richmond Theatre, Richmond Box Office: 0844 871 7651

Tues 14th - Sat 18th Jan Website: www.atgtickets.com

Theatre Royal, Norwich Box Office: 01603 630000

Mon 20th - Sat 25th Jan Website: www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Orchard Theatre, Dartford Box Office: 01322 220000

Mon 27th Jan - Sat 1st Feb www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford Box Office: 01483 440000

Mon 3rd - Sat 8th Feb www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Bath Box Office: 01225 448844

Mon 10th - Sat 15th Feb www.theatreroyal.org.uk

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen Box Office: 01224 641122

Mon 17th - Sat 22nd Feb www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

King's Theatre, Edinburgh Box Office: 0131 5296000

Mon 24th - Sat 29th Feb www.capitaltheatres.com

Theatre Royal, Glasgow Box Office: 0844 8717647

Mon 2nd - Sat 7th Mar www.atgtickets.com

Salisbury Playhouse Box Office: 01722 320333

Mon 9th - Sat 14th Mar www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

Churchill Theatre, Bromley Box Office: 020 32856000

Mon 16th - Sat 21st Mar www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Palace Theatre, Southend Box Office: 01702 351135

Mon 23rd - Sat 28th Mar www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office: 0844 871 7652

Mon 13th - Sat 18th Apr www.atgtickets.com

New Alexandra, Birmingham Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Mon 20th - Sat 25th Apr www.atgtickets.com

New Theatre, Cardiff Box Office: 029 2087 8889

Mon 27th Apr - Sat 2nd May www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Curve Theatre, Leicester Box Office: 0116 242 3595

Mon 4th - Sat 9th May www.curveonline.co.uk

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Box Office: 0116 242 3595

Mon 11th - Sat 16th May www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool Box Office: 0151 709 4776

Mon 18th - Sat 23rd May www.everymanplayhouse.com

Theatr Clwyd, Mold Box Office: 01352 344 101

Mon 25th - Sat 30th May www.theatrclwyd.com

Theatre Royal, Brighton Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Mon 1st - Sat 6th June www.atgtickets.com

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Box Office: 01743 281 281

Mon 8th - Sat 13th June www.theatresevern.co.uk/

The Lowry, Salford Box Office: 0843 208 6000

Mon 15th - Sat 20th June www.thelowry.com

Royal & Derngate, Northampton Box Office: 01604 624811

Mon 22nd - Sat 27th June Website: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Plymouth Box Office: 01752 267 222

Mon 29th June - Sat 4th July Website: www.theatreroyal.com/

Grand Theatre, Leeds Box Office: 0844 848 2700

Mon 6th - Sat 11th July www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton Box Office: 01902 429212

Mon 13th - Sat 18th July www.grandtheatre.co.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You