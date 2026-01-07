DAGMARR’S DIMANCHE: SONGS FROM THE CINEMA Comes to London’s Crazy Coqs

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Flamboyant spectre Hersh Dagmarr will bring Kabarett and Chanson to London’s Crazy Coqs on Sunday 1 February (7:30pm) in Dagmarr’s Dimanche: Songs from the Cinema.

Hersh Dagmarr, the restless ghost, returns to Crazy Coqs alongside regular pianist/arranger Frau Karen Newby, with his recurring Sunday rendez-vous and an intoxicating evening of silver screen seduction - perfect for an early Valentine’s indulgence.

From Dietrich’s smoky allure to Mae West’s brazen wit, Hersh conjures a golden age when femmes were fatale and glamour was a full-time job. The audience can expect iconic numbers from Gilda, Cabaret, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Casablanca, Laura and more - with enough Marlene to make you seriously miss pencilled eyebrows and indoor smoking.

Dagmarr’s Dimanche will explore vintage Hollywood at its most dangerous: the glitz, the romance, the voice, the dramatic entrances (one per song!), torch songs, champagne, swooning and much more.

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand german kabarett era mixed with his own background as a jazz singer and experience as a French club kid from the noughties evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical cabaret.

Karen Newby is an accomplished, versatile piano vocalist, with an ever-expanding repertoire covering all styles. Classically trained, she has a flawless piano technique which is equally at home playing jazz standards, show tunes and chart hits. Karen performs in the world's top venues, and her skills as an accompanist are as relevant for open mic sessions and ‘impromptu guest participation’ as they are for opera and classical recitals, auditions and ballet class.