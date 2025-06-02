DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dad’s Army Radio Show, at the SJT on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June, see two actors, two microphones, over 25 characters, and lots of sound effects brings Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s classic BBC comedy to life in a highly acclaimed stage production.

Three episodes of the popular sitcom – adapted for a radio format for the very first time – are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by two master performers, complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases.

The original television episodes newly minted for this national tour are The Love of Three Oranges, The Miser’s Hoard and The Making of Private Pike.

As heard on Dad's Army: The Animations (UKTV Gold), David Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to Walmington.

Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 27 June, and at 2.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday 28 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

