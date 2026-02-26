UNLIKELY: IN A BUILDING WITH A BROKEN LIFT To Return At Barons Court Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dippy Egg Theatre has announced the return of UNLIKELY: IN A BUILDING WITH A BROKEN LIFT, written by Lucy Mynard and Emma Wallace, following its run at GrimFest last October. The production will play from March 17 to March 21, 2026 at Barons Court Theatre in London.

Set in Flat 17B, the play follows two strangers forced together during a storm, as dark comedy gives way to something more unsettling. The story centers on tense cohabitation in a cramped flat, blending physical theatre, dance, and sharp humor as the characters navigate the absurdities and underlying tensions of shared living.

Emma Wallace (The Last Five Years, The Gardening Club) stars as Sam, a relentlessly pleasant Canadian with a calm exterior, opposite Lucy Mynard (Roundabout – Feature Film) as Georgia, a deadpan goth Brit whose aesthetic darkness begins to shift into something more ominous. The production is directed by Leo Bacica.

Founded in January 2024 by LIPA graduates Mynard and Wallace, Dippy Egg Theatre was established to challenge typecasting and develop movement-led devised work. The company focuses on physical storytelling, clowning, and collaborative performance-making.

The 60-minute production is recommended for audiences aged 14 and older and will be performed without an interval. Performances will take place Tuesday, March 17 through Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Barons Court Theatre, located at 28a Comeragh Road, London W14 9HR (below The Curtain’s Up Pub). Tickets are now on sale.