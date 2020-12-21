Culture Charity's Outreach Project Delivers 'Christmas Cracker' to Warrington Schools

Just as we all thought Christmas was cancelled, Culture Warrington comes to the rescue with a feel-good, fairytale experience for schools across the borough. Arts charity Culture Warrington has joined up with Community Objectives CIC to deliver an unforgettable theatre production to school children this winter.

Handsome and Dettol is a new and original take on Grimms' classic fairytale - with a unique 2020 twist!

Created in a Covid-safe manner, this educational initiative keeps the actors and audiences safe, while providing a vital link to arts and culture for local schools.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager for Culture Warrington, said: "We decided to create a free, festive performance for schools across Warrington to try and spread a little Christmas cheer.

"Giving children and young people access to a top-quality cultural offer is at the very heart of what we do as a charity, often giving people their very first taste of live performance.

"However, the challenges we've faced this year have made that harder than ever, with many schools being unable to visit cultural venues, or some just not feeling ready."

With these challenges in mind, Culture Warrington has been looking for ways to bridge that gap and deliver these key opportunities in a way that supports local schools.

Leah said: "Despite the challenges Covid restrictions have presented, it has given us the opportunity to explore how we engage with schools and community groups going forward.

"Our fantastic team has devised an exciting, new, digital education package that enables children to learn and engage with cultural activities from the comfort of their own classroom.

"We can't wait to explore these options in the New Year and work closely with local schools to address the cultural education challenge, which is even more significant at this time."

So far, this Christmas cracker of a show has proven to be a real hit with local schools, with all December dates fully booked and the play being extended into the new year.

The project is being delivered in partnership with non-profit organisation, Community Objectives CIC, which uses theatre as a tool to celebrate, develop, and inspire communities across the North West.

Based in Warrington, the organisation shares Culture Warrington's aim to provide high-quality creative events, workshops, and projects to benefit people of socially or economically-challenged backgrounds.

Leah said: "Teaming up with Community Objectives was a bit of a no-brainer for us as we share their ideals of making top-quality cultural opportunities accessible to all, regardless of background.

"Supporting other local organisations and, of course, artists is also another key part of what we do, so it's a real delight to be working with Community Objectives on this feel-good, festive project."