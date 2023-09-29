Cuba's PASION DE BUENA VISTA Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The tour opens in Cardiff on Wednesday 28 February.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

All the way from Havana comes Cuba’s award-winning international hit music & dance show Pasión de Buena Vista, featuring a stunning 17-piece ensemble of incredibly talented musicians, singers and dancers.

The highly skilled and stunningly rhythmic 12-piece ‘The Buena Vista Band’ renowned throughout Cuba and the Latin music community, combine with celebrated Cuban dance troupe ‘El Grupo de Bailar’ to present this unique and exhilarating stage show, transporting audiences on a journey through the streets and night clubs of Havana to an era of real Cuban musical life via an array of the island’s most iconic dances, including the irresistible Salsa, Mambo, Cha-cha-cha, Danzón and Bolero.

Merging Cuba’s old traditions with the island’s new musical influences, the show moves and blends between evoking the atmosphere of a sultry Havana Jazz club; and the energy, exuberance and heat of a legendary Havana Cabaret show via the traditional Cuban traditional street festival party; all reflecting the rich culture of Cuba. More like a vacation to the island than just a concert, which explains why Pasión de Buena Vista has been enjoyed by more than 800,000 people at over 800 shows across 35 different European countries alone.

Fronting the show is Musical Director and lead vocalist Pelayo Oxamendi. A music graduate of the
University of Havana, Pelayo worked with the legends Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara
Portuondo, Ruben Gonzalez and Pio Leyva from the iconic Buena Vista Social Club.

The show’s incredible production values add further to the steamy atmosphere, including stunning backdrops and over 150 suitably flamboyant tailor-made outfits, befitting of the show’s celebration of Cuba’s cultural heritage and invigorating, life-affirming spirit.  

The vibrant music and natural rhythm of Cuban people, exquisite costumes and elaborate choreography are sure to keep you entertained all night.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 28 February
CARDIFF
St David’s Hall

Thursday 29 February
BASINGSTOKE
The Anvil

Friday 1 March
BATH
The Forum

Saturday 2 March
BEXHILL
De La Ware Pavilion

Sunday 3 March
READING
The Hexagon

Tuesday 5 March
GLASGOW
Pavilion Theatre

Wednesday 6 March
ST ALBANS
The Alban Arena

Thursday 7 March
BROMLEY
The Churchill Theatre

Friday 8 March
BIRMINGHAM
Town Hall

Saturday 9 March
POOLE
The Lighthouse

Sunday 10 March
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE
Tyne Theatre & Opera House



