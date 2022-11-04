Crissy Rock To Star In PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure At The Malthouse Theatre

PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure, with music and lyrics by Olivier award-winning songwriting duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, HONK!, Half a Sixpence) and book by Willis Hall (Billy Liar) will be presented in a new production at Canterbury's Malthouse Theatre in Spring 2023 starring Crissy Rock (ITV's Benidorm) as The Storyteller!

Based on J.M. Barrie's timeless tale of the boy who never grew up, Peter Pan follows Peter and the Darling family as they are whisked away to Neverland alongside all the colourful characters you know and love, including the Lost Boys, Wendy and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook.

Crissy Rock is an award-winning actor, stand-up comedian, and best-selling author, best known for starring as hotel manageress, Janey York, in seven series of ITV's hit sitcom 'Benidorm'.

The production, which will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, will be the premiere of the newly updated book by Anthony Drewe based on the original by Willis Hall. Further casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

PETER PAN is presented with permission from Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Performances run from Wednesday 29 March until Sunday 16 April 2023 with press night on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 7.30pm at The Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury with tickets on sale now from the box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.

Featuring a cast and orchestra of over one hundred and high-flying special effects, Peter Pan is guaranteed to bring forth your inner child, and send you reeling 'Just Beyond the Stars'!