Country-Pop Artist Twinnie to Launch DIRT ROAD DISCO TOUR in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot on the heels of her sparkling new single "Don't Need A Cowboy," internationally acclaimed country-pop artist Twinnie will launch her Dirt Road Disco Tour, set to bring her signature blend of country storytelling and pop shimmer to stages across the UK this spring.

Kicking off in London on March 21, 2026, the tour will hit major cities including Glasgow, York, Manchester, and Brighton, delivering a show that's equal parts heart, humor, and high-energy sparkle. Fans can expect a night of empowering anthems, infectious melodies, and Twinnie's signature charm that's earned her praise on both sides of the Atlantic.

With a dazzling disco twang, "Don't Need A Cowboy" delivers a glittering Sabrina Carpenter-meets-Dolly Parton fusion: playful, self-assured, and unapologetically country. Blending witty lyricism with a dance floor-ready beat, the track redefines the cowboy ballad for a new generation of listeners who are confident, free-spirited, and unafraid to set their own terms.

"Dating a cowboy sounds romantic...until you realize the songs last longer than the relationship," Twinnie jokes.

Twinnie's announcement follows an exciting year that includes two nominations at the 2025 British Country Music Association Awards for Best Female Artist and Best Single for her song "Hypothetically."

Dirt Road Disco Tour Dates:

March 21 - The Lexington, London

March 27 - Stereo, Glasgow

March 28 - The Crescent, York

March 29 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester

April 4 - Komedia Studio, Brighton