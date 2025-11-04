Corinne Bailey Rae Sets Royal Albert Hall Show for 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Corinne Bailey Rae, the Grammy Award-winning singer will be performing the album in full at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 27th, 2026.

Tickets are available for pre-sale from tomorrow, with general on-sale from Friday 7th November. Visit here. The show will also include hits from her further three albums, The Sea, The Heart Speaks In Whispers and Black Rainbows.

Originally released in February 2006, Corinne Bailey Rae went straight to Number 1 in the UK and produced timeless global hits like ‘Put Your Records On’ and ‘Like A Star’, earning critical praise, multi-platinum sales, and Brit Award and Grammy nominations.

Corinne Bailey Rae says, “2026! 20 years since my first album! The songs on that record were moments from my life, and those songs went on to change my life, forever. I love them and can’t wait to perform all of them in this magical venue. I’ve always wanted to perform at The Royal Albert Hall with my own show. It’s an iconic building and I’m honoured to be revisiting my debut album in this grand setting. I love Laura Mvula and we have performed with one another several times. I love her presence. This will be a special night for me. I hope you can join us in celebrating my debut album and 20 years of my career in music.”

Over the course of her career, Corinne Bailey Rae has received six Grammy nominations, winning twice, including for Best R&B Performance, alongside 2 MOBO awards, multiple Brit Award nominations, and a BET Award as Best International Act. She has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Mary J.Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke, Eric Benet, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler, The Creator, and many more.

Bailey Rae has to date sold over 10 million albums, and ‘Put Your Records On’ has chalked up over 1 billion streams in recent years. That song has proved the inspiration for the forthcoming children’s book of the same name. The picture book, written by Corinne Bailey Rae with illustrations by Gillian Eilidh O’Mara, will be released in paperback in the UK on March 3, 2026 through Fox And Ink, with an initial print-run of 150,000 copies and is available for pre-order now.

Corinne Bailey Rae is performing at the National Book Awards in New York on November 19th, which will be live broadcast. She will also be performing a special show at AVIVA Studios in Manchester on Dec 2nd in association with Billboard UK to celebrate their upcoming cover feature with her. Further live shows follow in the USA early next year, as well as a performance in support of Snow Patrol at Ludlow Castle in the UK on July 16th.

As a special release for Record Store Day, Corinne’s first live album Live In New York, recorded in 2007, will be released on a special vinyl format. There is also a live album due later in 2026 of her acclaimed orchestral performance of Black Rainbows earlier this year at London’s Roundhouse. Additionally, a feature-length documentary about Black Rainbows and the inspirations behind it will be released globally in the late spring of 2026.

Photo Credit: Ulrike Rindermann