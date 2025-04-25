Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comics and industry figures to headline live comedy evidence session. MPs will hear from stand-up comics and others from across the comedy industry in a session examining the economic, cultural and social impact of live performance on the UK, and the challenges faced by the sector.

Among those giving evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be comedians Matt Forde and Kate Cheka, with the session also hearing from figures involved in comedy promotion, venues and festivals.

The session is the first in a series of hearings to be held as part of the State of Play inquiry, which invited everyone – from those in the UK creative industries through to people involved in emerging media, and sports that are often overlooked - to send in their ideas on what MPs should be examining.

The comedy hearing was proposed by the Live Comedy Association. Its first annual sector survey, published in February, found that while the industry generates more than an estimated £1 billion a year, economic factors, precarious working conditions, and inequalities are presenting challenges to its continued success.

Witnesses

From 10am:

Dr Sharon Lockyer, Director, Centre for Comedy Studies Research, Brunel University London

Geoff Rowe BEM, Live Comedy Association

Jessica Toomey, Managing Director, Frog and Bucket

From 11am:

Kate Cheka, Comedian

Matt Forde, Comedian

Lynne Parker, Founder & Chief Executive, Funny Women CIC

