Comedian Ray Bradshaw Adds New Show For 2026

Award-winning comedian Ray Bradshaw is preparing to embark on a tour of the UK in 2026 with brand-new show ‘CODA'. The tour kicks off in Inverness on February 21st and Ray will then take in a further 28 dates before concluding the tour on April 30th with a final gig in Maidstone. Tickets go on sale Friday 25th April and will be available online. All shows will be BSL interpreted.

1 in 6 adults in the UK will lose their hearing in their lifetime; two of those are Ray Bradshaw's parents and this brand-new show is all about growing up as a CODA; A Child of Deaf Adults. His upbringing was nothing like the Oscar winning film and he's here to tell you why. CODA is a funny, heartwarming show all about the brilliant things that happen when you grow up in a house where sign language is the first language used; whether it's watching his Dad shut his eyes to win any argument or beating his in-laws easily when they suggested playing charades against a deaf family on Christmas Day.

Having sold-out theatres worldwide with previous shows Deaf Com One and Doppleginger, Bradshaw has been met with critical acclaim and has previously supported John Bishop on his UK Arena Tour as well as comedy legend Frankie Boyle. Josh Bishop has since described Bradshaw as “one of the best comedians in the country”.

Ray Bradshaw is one of the brightest and most exciting acts on the UK comedy circuit, known for his ground-breaking, inclusive style and ability to connect with audiences. A Scottish stand-up comedian and proud CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ray grew up bilingual, with British Sign Language (BSL) as his first language. This upbringing shaped his pioneering show Deaf Comedy Fam, based on his experience as a hearing child of deaf parents. The show made history as the world's first comedy performance delivered simultaneously in English and BSL by the performer himself. It received rave reviews, sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, and went on to win numerous accolades, including the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe, a Best Comedy nomination at Perth Fringe, two Scottish Comedy awards and a Scottish Culture Award - the first ever awarded to a comedian - and both Outstanding Contribution and Best Show at the Scottish Comedy Awards. The show also brought hundreds of deaf audience members to a comedy gig for the first time. It was recorded as a special with Next Up Comedy and can be streamed on ITVX.

Ray followed that success with Deaf Com 1, a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of fatherhood and international adventures, continuing his commitment to accessibility and storytelling that resonates with both hearing and deaf audiences. His solo tours consistently sell out, and he's performed to acclaim at major festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Outside of comedy, Ray is a prominent voice in Scottish football media. He frequently appears as a commentator, works with the Scottish Football Association as a Healthy Eating Ambassador in partnership with Marks & Spencer, and regularly discusses the national team in the media. He's a fixture on BBC Scotland's Breaking The News, regularly co-hosts the hugely popular show Off The Ball, and hosts his own podcast, Fantasy Fives.

