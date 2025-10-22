Comedian Hal Cruttenden Extends UK Tour Into 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from yet another run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, top stand up comedian Hal Cruttenden (Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance) has been entertaining audiences around the country on the first leg of his UK tour this Autumn. Now, due to phenomenal demand, the huge UK tour of Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can't Take It has been extended until June 2026.

In his last show, Hal discussed the devastation of his divorce - after 20 years of marriage his wife left him for a firearms officer (that is, the complete opposite of Hal). Now, three years on, Hal is determined to stick it to The Man (as long as The Man doesn't stick it back to him). Packed with hilarious pontificating on middle-aged dating, social media, the insanity of modern politics and the fragility of marriage, Hal talks about swapping supposed security and a silver anniversary, for dating apps and the unexpected shift of being offered life advice by your kids.

Hal may be alone but he's not lonely. He's found, much to his ex-wife's surprise, that some women still find him attractive. He's dating again and, although nearly 25 years have passed since he was last 'on the scene', he's found he can be just as neurotic, immature, thoughtless, and naive - even if he does think his 50s might be turning out to be more fun than his 20s!

Hal's previous tour was extended four times due to phenomenal demand and he's one of a select number of comics to have appeared on Live at the Apollo three times and the Royal Variety Performance twice. His extensive TV credits also include Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, Mock the Week, The Apprentice: You're Fired and Bake Off: An Extra Slice. He's also written and starred in his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Hal and his stand-up specials: It's Best You Hear It From Me, 'Tough Luvvie, Chubster and Straight Outta Cruttenden are available on Amazon Prime.

This year Hal started the new podcast Hal and Ronni in Pieces alongside Ronni Ancona. Their series one guests include Sally Phillips, Jo Brand, Kiell Smith Bynoe and Omid Djalili. Hal also plays Winston Churchill in The Man With A Plan, a new film about William Beveridge starring Simon Callow.

NEW DATES ADDED FOR 2026:

Saturday 17th January - Luton Hat Factory - Buy Tickets

Saturday 24th January - Barton-Upon-Humber The Rope Walk Buy Tickets

Saturday 31st January - Bedford The Quarry Theatre Buy Tickets

Wednesday 4th February - Glasgow Stand Buy Tickets

Friday 6th February - Leek Foxlowe Arts Centre Buy Tickets

Friday 13th February - Dorking Hall Buy Tickets

Friday 20th February - Chester Storyhouse Buy Tickets

Saturday 21st February - Salford Lowry Buy Tickets

Saturday 28th February - Exmouth Pavillion Buy Tickets

Friday 13th March - Cardiff Sherman Theatre Studio Buy Tickets

Saturday 14th March - Southampton The Attic Buy Tickets

Friday 20th March - Peterborough Key Theatre Buy Tickets

Saturday 21st March - Canterbury Marlowe Theatre Buy Tickets

Saturday 28th March - Maidenhead Norden Farm Buy Tickets

Saturday 4th April - Deal The Astor Buy Tickets

Friday 10th April - Monmouth Savoy Buy Tickets

Saturday 11th April - Bath Rondo Buy Tickets

Saturday 18th April - Crawley The Hawth Buy Tickets

Wednesday 22nd April - Bury St Edmunds The Apex Buy Tickets

Friday 22nd May - Swindon Arts Centre Buy Tickets

Friday 12th June - York Pocklington Arts Centre Buy Tickets

Friday 19th June - Southend on Sea Palace Theatre Buy Tickets

Saturday 20th June - London Leicester Square Theatre Buy Tickets

Saturday 27th June - Diss The Corn Hall Buy Tickets