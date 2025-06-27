Colin Baker and Terry Molloy Will Lead UK Tour of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE SIGN OF FOUR

After their successful portrayals as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in last year’s stage adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound Of The Baskervilles, Colin Baker (the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, 1984 to 1986) and Terry Molloy (The Archers’ Mike Tucker for over 40 years) are back on stage together in another classic adventure featuring the world’s only consulting detective and his trusty sidekick - The Sign Of Four.

What has become of Captain Morstan and why does his daughter now receive a valuable pearl every year from an anonymous benefactor? What begins as a curious puzzle soon becomes a terrifying murder hunt, with the discovery of a missing fortune, a locked room and the murdered body of Bartholomew Sholto. But who committed these heinous, inexplicable crimes and how do they involve a map of the far-off Agra Fort?



The case of The Sign Of Four stretches all of Sherlock Holmes’ powers of deduction in a mystery that was born in war-torn India and now stalks Victorian London, fuelled by the vengeance of a seemingly unstoppable, cut-throat gang.



With the help of the Baker Street Irregulars and Doctor Watson’s new love Mary, can Holmes finally bring the gang’s malicious leader to justice, recover the stolen treasure, and reveal the hideous truth behind the riddle of The Sign Of Four?



This classic tale from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the father of the modern detective story, is presented by Crime and Comedy Theatre Company as a radio play live on stage. The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and all sound effects created live, transporting the audience to the streets of Victorian London.



Cast

Colin Baker - Sherlock Holmes

Terry Molloy - Doctor John Watson

Kate Ashmead - Mary Morstan

David Sandham - Jonathan Small

Martin Parsons - Athelney Jones

Imogen Jones - Stage Manager & Live Sounds Effects Operator

All other parts are played by members of the Company





Colin Baker said:

“When I was at school, if you won a prize, it was always a book. You were allowed to choose your own book and I chose the complete stories of Sherlock Holmes, which I still have at home with the little Upper Fourth Handwriting Prize certificate, because I enjoyed reading them avidly. I love the writings of Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, so the idea of bringing Sherlock Holmes to life is something I never anticipated. They’re such cracking good stories, they really stand the test of time, and I’m portraying him now - it’s all rather exciting!”





Terry Molly said:

“Colin and I are great friends and we’ve worked together many, many times since we met on Doctor Who in 1984, when we hit it off from the start. That was in Attack Of The Cybermen, and I then played Davros, leader of the Daleks. It was Colin who suggested I play Doctor Watson to his Sherlock Holmes when we toured in The Hound Of The Baskervilles in 2022, and after the success of that it’s wonderful to recreate our partnership in another classic adventure, The Sign Of Four.”





Colin Baker (Sherlock Holmes)

Colin played ruthless banker Paul Merroney in the BBC TV series The Brothers from 1974 to 1976 and was the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running science fiction TV series Doctor Who from 1984 to 1986. He also still plays the sixth Doctor in audio plays published by Big Finish Productions. Since leaving Doctor Who, Baker has spent much of his time on the stage with appearances throughout the country in plays as diverse as Peter Nichols’ Privates on Parade, Ira Levin’s Deathtrap, Ray Cooney’s Run for Your Wife, Ariel Dorfman’s Death and the Maiden and Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. For many years he was a pantomime stalwart, while in 2003 he starred in the Carl Rosa Opera Company’s production of operetta H.M.S. Pinafore, directed by Timothy West. Other theatre appearances have seen Baker play Inspector Morse in House of Ghosts and a UK tour of The Woman in White. Most recently he has appeared on TV in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Emmerdale, and he made a triumphant return to Doctor Who for the BBC’s 100th anniversary episode in 2022.



Terry Molloy (Doctor Watson)

Terry is best known for playing ‘the milkman from hell’, Mike Tucker, in The Archers for over 40 years, plus mad scientist Davros, the creator of the Daleks, in Doctor Who during the 1980s, appearing opposite Colin Baker, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy. He has since reprised the role of Davros in numerous audio dramas for Big Finish Productions and won awards for his work as an actor on radio and in audio productions. These range from Hamlet to Space 1999 to The Survivors for Big Finish and include The Scarifyers for Bafflegab Productions and a five-part audio series of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea for Audible as Professor Arronax.

Tour Dates