Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA), a project of the Arts & Climate Initiative in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, celebrates its 10-year anniversary and final commissioning season. A worldwide festival of short plays about the climate crisis, CCTA 2025 is slated for September 19 to December 20, 2025.

Ten playwrights have been commissioned to write 5-minute plays inspired by the theme, "The Time Is Now." These plays, paired with 40 greatest hits from the last decade, create the 2025 collection of 50 plays. The festival seeks enthusiastic organizers interested in presenting events in their community using one or several plays from the collection. Events can be anything from intimate readings to fully staged performances, from podcasts to film adaptations, and may include additional work by local artists. Visit the website to find out how to participate.

Additionally, the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts has partnered with Culture for Climate Scotland and the Traverse Theatre to present a special series of 20 Climate Change Theatre Action events at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is looking for artists interested in co-hosting/co-planning or participating in these events. Lead organizer Ian Garrett explains: "So many people have contributed to CCTA, or hosted their own CCTA events in Edinburgh during the festival. It has been a long-time dream to bring these artists together under one umbrella. Now, with the alignment of Venue 13's return after closing in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and local partners in Culture for Climate Scotland and the Traverse, it is extremely exciting to see this finally happen. It will bring significant attention to the biggest issues facing the world at the world's largest arts festival." Expression of interest can be made via this form until May 15.

Since 2015, CCTA has galvanized communities big and small in more than 30 countries, presenting over 500 events and reaching nearly 70,000 people. Playwright Elyne Quan says of the project: "Climate Change is the single biggest threat to life on this planet and yet those who could alter the course we're on refuse to act. CCTA strives to change that narrative and I'm proud to lend my voice to evoke a different outcome for all of us."

The Arts & Climate Initiative uses storytelling and live performance to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action.

The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts aims to position the arts and culture sector as a driver of sustainable societies by providing tools, research, educational resources, training, and consultation services related to sustainable development.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby