Christmas At The Chiswick Playhouse Announces Cast

Concerts take place December 4-22.

To immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit, Chiswick Playhouse is pleased to present a series of Christmas concerts featuring stars of the West End.

Rogers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Bernstein and Coward abound alongside a Bleak Midwinter and a Little Town of Bethlehem.

With a free glass of mulled wine and a liberal dose of yule tide spirit, Christmas at the Chiswick Playhouse is the perfect evening to put one's troubles aside and indulge in the festive mood. Anything but A Silent Night!

Six Concerts, Three Casts.

The line-up includes:

Appearing on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th December

Catarina Amaral - Previous credits include Zorro

Marcus Harmen - currently in Dear Evan Hansen

Idriss Kargbo - Previous credits include Boq in Wicked, Donkey in Shrek, Five Guys

Named Mo, Oliver, The Lion King and The Scottsboro Boys

Hannah Lindsey - currently in Dear Evan Hansen

Appearing on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th December

Ellie Clayton - Currently in Magic Mike Live: London

Hazel Gardiner - Previous Credits include As You Like It, The 39 Steps, Pride and Prejudice, The sound of Music and West Side Story

Dominic Hodson - Previous credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tony in West Side Story, War Horse

Baker Mukasa - Currently performing with Royal Shakespeare Company. Previous credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Helen Woolf - currently playing Glinda in Wicked

Appearing on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd December

Chris Cahill - Previous credits include RENT, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, When Midnight Strikes, and Legally Blonde

Gemma Knight Jones - Previous credits include Falsettos, The Lion King, Sister Act, Hairspray, and RENT

Joshua Liburd - Previous credits include Dreamgirls, Motown the Musical, The Book of Mormon and The Scottsboro Boys.

Lucie-Mae Sumner - currently appearing in Mary Poppins in the West End. Previous credits include Titanic, Chicago, Guys & Dolls and Avenue Q

Tickets for all dates are available from www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk

