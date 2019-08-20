Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Classic Album When The Doors Alive Return To Warrington

Doors fans can celebrate the 50th anniversary of classic album The Soft Parade next month when The Doors Alive perform at Pyramid.

The Doors Alive are widely regarded as the closest and most enthralling representation of the legendary 1960s rock gods in the world today.

The band formed in 2005 and since then there have been three Jims, two Rays, two Robbys and just one John; but the current line-up is the best it has ever been.

The band re-create the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960s Doors concert, perfectly and effortlessly transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When the Music's Over, Riders on the Storm, The End and many more.

Frontman Mike captures the look, attitude and rich baritone voice of the late, great Jim Morrison with ease while his compadres showcase the musical chops of original Doors members Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore with finesse and authenticity.

The Doors Alive have over 1,000 shows under their belt to date and have left awestruck audiences in 15 countries around the world, including the UK.

They have played at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival and played on the same bill with such legendary musicians as Status Quo, Nazareth, Uriah Heep, Hayseed Dixie and Eric Burdon, to name a few.

To achieve their authentic sixties sound, the band use the very same instruments which members of The Doors originally used.

With their arsenal of vintage gear, they create note perfect musical landscapes that evoke the swinging days of The Doors at their peak.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





