Casting and Tour Schedule Announced For First Ever Tour of BUGSY MALONE

Casting was announced today (16 May 2022) for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's universally acclaimed, sell-out production of BUGSY MALONE which will open at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 2 July 2022, followed by Birmingham Rep from 27 July 2022. The National Press Night will be on 12 July in Bath.

The tour continues to Newcastle Theatre Royal, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Leeds Grand Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, Oxford Playhouse, Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, Leicester Curve, Milton Keynes Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Hull New Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Manchester Opera House, Edinburgh Playhouse, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre and Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury with more venues to be announced.

The world-famous musical BUGSY MALONE is based on the hit 1976 movie by Alan Parker who's long catalogue of films have won nineteen BAFTA awards, ten Golden Globes and six Oscars. Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, BUGSY MALONE is a masterclass of musical comedy with one of the most joyously uplifting finales in musical theatre.

Bugsy Malone stars a talented cast of young performers, aged between 9 and 15 as well as adult performers.

The lead roles will be performed by three young casts of seven in rotation. Bugsy Malone will be played by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman, Blousey Brown by Mia Lakha, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Avive Williams, Fat Sam by Albie Snelson, Isham Sankoh and Charlie Burns, Tallulah by Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama and Fayth Ifil, Fizzy by Aidan Oti, Jamie Northey-Dennis and one performer yet to be announced, Lena/Babyface by Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvares and Ava Hope Smith and Dandy Dan by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston and Desmond Cole.

They are joined by adult ensemble members: Georgia Pemberton, Alisha Capon, Lucy Young, D'Mia Lindsay Walker, Jessica Daugrida, Alicia Ally, Alicia Belgarde, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Luchia Moss, Kalifa Burton, Rory Fraser, Andile Mabhena, Thomas Walton, Ru Fisher, Mohamed Bangura, Marcus Billany, Luke Mills and Will Lucas.

Sean Holmes directs the show, which has choreography by Drew McOnie and design by John Bausor. Also in the creative team are Franny-Anne Rafferty (associate director), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Connagh Tonkinson (musical director), Leanne Pinder (associate choreographer), Richard Weedon (orchestral manager), Verity Noughton (casting director for the unders), Will Burton (casting director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (wig designer).

Joining Sean, Drew and Jon on the creative team for this ambitious production are Franny-Anne Rafferty (Associate Director), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Leanne Pinder (Associate Choreographer), Verity Noughton (Casting Director for the unders), Will Burton (Casting Director for the overs), Susannah Peretz (Wig Designer).

Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled "splurge" gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam's moll and Bugsy's old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business...?

Alan Parker's world-famous 1976 movie BUGSY MALONE launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA nominations and three Golden Globe nominations including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production of BUGSY MALONE. Play by Alan Parker and Words and Music by Paul Williams. Director Sean Holmes, Choreographer Drew McOnie, Designer Jon Bausor, Musical Supervisor and Arranger Phil Bateman.

Tour Dates

2 July to 23 July 2022

NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT Tuesday 12 July 2022

Theatre Royal Bath

Box Office: 01225 448844

theatreroyal.org.uk



27 July to 14 August 2022

Birmingham Rep

Box Office: 0121 236 4455

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

16 - 21 August 2022

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0191 244 2500

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

23 - 28 August 2022

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Box Office: 02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

30 August - 4 September 2022

Leeds Grand Theatre

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/

6-11 September 2022

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

https://www.atgtickets.com/

13-18 September 2022

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Box Office: 024 7655 3055

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

20-24 September 2022

Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: 01865 305 305

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com

27 September - 1 October 2022

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

4-9 October 2022

Leicester Curve

Box Office: 0116 242 3560

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

11-15 October 2022

Milton Keynes Theatre

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

https://www.atgtickets.com/

18-22 October 2022

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267222

https://theatreroyal.com/

24-29 October 2022

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk

1-6 November 2022

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

https://trch.co.uk

8-12 November 2022

Opera House, Manchester

Box Office: 0333 009 5399

https://www.atgtickets.com/

15-20 November 2022

Edinburgh Playhouse

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

https://www.atgtickets.com/

22-27 November 2022

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Box Office: 0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

17-21 January 2023

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

https://www.wmc.org.uk/

24-29 January 2023

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

https://marlowetheatre.com/