Casting Announced for First UK Tour of GHOST STORIES

Casting has been announced for Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's supernatural spectacular, Ghost Stories, which begins it's first ever UK tour at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham on 8th January 2020. After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Ghost Stories has this year played yet another successful run at it's original Hammersmith home and at is currently playing at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End, until Saturday 4th January. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 February.



Joshua Higgott plays Professor Goodman, Paul Hawkyard appears as Tony Matthews, Gus Gordon performs the role of Simon Rifkind and Richard Sutton reprises his role as Mike Priddle (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and the West End's Ambassador Theatre).

There's something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.



Joshua Higgott plays Professor Goodman. Theatre credits includes: Robert Ike's Hamlet (Almeida and Harold Pinter); 1984 (Headlong and Playhouse); The Oresteia (Almeida and Trafalgar Studios); Shakespeare in Love (Noël Coward) and Birdsong (UK Tour). Film includes: Bohemian Rhapsody, The Snowman, Darkest Hour and The Mummy. Television includes: The Witcher and McMafia.

Paul Hawkyard plays Tony Matthews. Theatre credits includes: War Horse (National Theatre); Wonderful Town (Royal Exchange/Kenny Wax Ltd); Birdsong (The Comedy Theatre); Oliver! The Musical (Theatre Clywdd & London Palladium); Mamma Mia (Prince of Wales Theatre); Peter Pan (The Royal Festival Hall); South Pacific (National Theatre); Les Misérables (Palace Theatre); Jesus Christ Superstar (The Lyceum Theatre); Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane); A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It and Lady Be Good (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (Shakespeare's Rose Theatre). Film includes: NT Live War Horse, If I Had You and Everybody Loves Sunshine. Television includes: Doctors, The Coroner, Holby City, Sirens, The Bill, The Last Detective, Casualty, Where The Heart Is, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Mike Bassett England Manager, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Band of Gold, Maisie Raine, London's Burning, Residents, Scoop, MI High, In Two Minds, Playdays and Justin's House.

Gus Gordon plays Simon Rifkind. Gus trained at The Brit School of Performing Arts and Technology & Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre whilst training includes: The History Boys, Saved and Measure for Measure Short films include: Hound (72 Hour National Film Challenge) and Through the Static. Television includes: Cursed and Jingle Jangle (Netflix). Ghost Stories will be Gus' professional stage debut.

Richard Sutton plays Mike Priddle. Theatre includes: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre); The Cow Play (Brighton Theatre Festival); Transmissions (Birmingham Rep Theatre); Tall Phoenix (Coventry Belgrade Theatre); Confusions (Canal Café Theatre); Romeo and Juliet (Jamaican tour); Albert Make Us Laugh (Birmingham Library Theatre); The Libertine (Birmingham Library Theatre) and Charley's Aunt (Stoke Repertory Theatre).Television includes: The Crown, Line of Duty, The Terror, Gigglebiz, Sherlock, Humans, Boomers, Silent Witness, Jekyll and Hyde, Dunkirk, Doctors, Mr Selfridge, Our Girl, The Missing, Hollyoaks, The Tunnel, One Night, Titanic, EastEnders, Miranda, Come Fly With Me, Hustle, Beautiful People, Sugar Rush, The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe, Derailed, Courtroom, Making Waves, Nuzzle and Scratch, Holby City and ChuckleVision.

Andy Nyman is an award winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for his work in theatre, film and television. On stage Andy is currently playing the iconic role of Tevye in Trevor Nunn's revival of Fiddler on the Roof. It is playing at the Playhouse Theatre until November 2nd. Andy was also seen in Martin McDonagh's Hangmen (Wyndham's Theatre), Stephen Sondheim's Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory) and Abigail's Party (also Wyndham's Theatre). Other theatre work includes the original production of Ghost Stories (Lyric/Duke of York's Theatre) which has recently been made into a major motion picture, also written, starred and directed by Andy & Jeremy Dyson. Other film credits include The Commuter, Death at a Funeral and Kick-Ass 2. His upcoming films include playing opposite The Rock & Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise plus starring opposite Renee Zellweger in Judy. TV he is best known for Peaky Blinders, Campus & Dead Set, and has recently appeared in BBC 1's Wanderlust.

Jeremy Dyson is a screenwriter, stage-writer and author, best known as a member of comedy group The League of Gentlemen. With Andy Nyman he co-wrote and co-directed the stage and film versions of Ghost Stories. In addition he co-created and co-wrote the BAFTA-nominated comedy-drama series Funland and co-created, co-wrote and directed the Rose d'Or-winning all-female comedy show Psychobitches. His second collection of stories, 'The Cranes that Build the Cranes' won the Edge Hill Award for short fiction.

WARNING

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.





