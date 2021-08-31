Casting Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at The Maltings Ely

Producers at KD Theatre Productions in association with The Maltings Ely have announced their star cast for this year's must-see pantomime adventure, Sleeping Beauty. The pantomime of your dreams will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages and will run from Friday 10th December 2021 - Friday 31st December 2021.

Welcoming audiences back into The Maltings for panto is Ely's Favourite Funny Man, Terry Gauci who will be returning for his eighth Ely Pantomime and Terry Burns who is delighted to be back for his fifth year in Ely.

The beautiful Ellie Bovingdon will play the title role and her Princess Aurora will capture the hearts of young and old alike! The evil Carabosse who causes Princess Aurora to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep will have the audience spell-bound but will Prince Harry (Ashley Standland) be able to save Aurora from her slumber? Will Nurse O'Dear (Terry Gauci) ever find a new husband? And will Muddles (David McNair) finally get the court Jester job he's so longed for! Join by Terry Burns in the role of the King of Elytopia this pantomime will dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart!

The team at The Maltings, Ely, said "The Maltings are thrilled to have KD Theatre Productions back for their 9th year, presenting their annual Pantomime! It doesn't feel like Christmas until you have seen the magic and hard work unfold in front of your eyes! Welcome back!"

This fantastic production will keep you wide awake and is written and directed by Daniel Bell. Katherine Hickmott and Jack Breeze make up the creative team as the Choreographer and Co-Director and Musical Director respectively.

Marcus Silversides is the production Designer. Lighting Design is created by Greg Jordan and Ryan Anstey is the production's Sound Designer.

This December, creatives at KD Theatre Productions are working hard to create a fun-filled traditional family pantomime that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Associate Producers for KD Theatre Productions said: "Pantomime is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the festive spirit. Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together. We shall be sprinkling our Ely pantomime with an extra dose of panto sparkle to celebrate being back together!"

Featuring a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals - there really is no better home for family pantomime in East Cambridgeshire!

Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings, Ely will run from Friday 10th December 2021 - Friday 31st December 2021.