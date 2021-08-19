Casting Announced For SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour

School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, Olivier Award-winning West End show today reveals casting for its first-ever UK and Ireland tour.

Jake Sharp is getting the band back together as it is confirmed that he will lead the cast as Dewey Finn having previously performed the role in the West End. Alex Tomkins will perform in the role at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco. The remaining adult cast comprises Ryan Bearpark, James Bisp, Joanna O'Hare, Samuel Haughton, Tom Hext, Harveen Mann, Richard Morse, Annell Odartey, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe, Michaela Powell, Richard Vorster and Craig Watson.

One of three incredibly talented teams of twelve children will perform live alongside Dewey each night and are currently getting ready to stick it to the man when the bell rings for the new school term in September. They comprise (including covers) Eva McGrath (thirteen years old from Birmingham), Emerson Sutton (thirteen years old from the West Midlands), Thomas Harvey (twelve years old from Cheshire) and Isaac Forward (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) who will play Freddy; Chloe Marler (ten years old from Essex), Marikit Akiwumi (twelve years old from Guildford), Daisy Hanna (thirteen years old from Surrey) and Ivy Balcombe (nine years old from Surrey) who will play Katie; Oliver Forde (twelve years old from London), Angus McDougall (thirteen years old from Buckinghamshire), David Gluhovsky (twelve years old from London) and Oliver Pearce (eleven years old from North Wales) who play Lawrence; Joseph Sheppard (twelve years old from the West Midlands), Harry Churchill (nine years old from Devon), Hanley Webb (ten years old from Northamptonshire) and William Laborde (twelve years old from Surrey) who will play Zack; Wilf Cooper (twelve years old from Surrey), Logan Matthews (eleven years old from Berkshire) and Alfie Morwood (ten years from South Wales) who play Billy; Keira Laver (eleven years old from Essex), Florrie May Wilkinson (ten years old from London) and Saffia Layla (eleven years old from Hertfordshire) who will play Summer; Jasmine Djazel (eleven years old from London), Souparnika Nair (ten years old from Bury St. Edmunds) and Angel Lucero (eleven years old from London), who will play Tomika; Hadlee Snow (ten years old from Brighton), Darmani Eboji (twelve years old from Essex), Devon Francis (eleven years old from London), Riotafari Gardner (ten years old from London) who will play James; Lily Rose Martin (eleven years old from Kent), Elodie Salmon (eleven years old from London) and Paris Banyong (nine years old from London) who will play Marcy; Caelan Wallington (eleven years old from Watford), Alex Shotton (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) and Nesim Adnan (ten years old from Kent) who will play Mason; Kyla Robinson (eleven years old from Surrey), Eden Anthony (twelve years old from London) and Elisha Kerai (eleven years old from London) who will play Shonelle; Ophelia Parsons (twelve years old from London), Jemima Newman (nine years old from Bedfordshire), Ava Masters (eleven years old from Kent) and Inez Danielak (twelve years old from Essex) who play Sophie.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy! While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. Originally directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

School of Rock- The Musical debuted at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in New York in 2015, and ran for more than three years, picking up four Tony nominations along the way. It transferred to London in late 2016 and ran for over three year at the New London Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

For the production's first UK and Ireland tour, Christopher Key takes the reigns as Associate Director, Maria Graciano as Associate choreographer and Musical Supervision is by Matt Smith. Adam Fisher and Stuart Porter complete the team as Associate Sound and Lighting Designers.

The UK & Ireland Tour of School of Rock - The Musical is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live by arrangement with the Really Useful Group.

Tour Dates:

Tue 7 - Sat 18 Sept

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Box Office: 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Tue 5 - Sat 9 Oct

Sunderland Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3022

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Tue 12 - Sat 16 Oct

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Box Office: 01702 351135

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 23 Oct

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Box Office: 0844 871 7649

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

Mon 25 - Sat 30 Oct

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Box Office: 01274 432 2000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov

Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Box Office: 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 9 - Sat 13 Nov

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Box Office: 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk

Tue 16 - Sat 20 Nov

Concert Hall, Nottingham

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Box Office: 01492 872 000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Tue 30 - Sat 4 Dec

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022

New Oxford Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 3020

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Tue 4 - Sat 15 Jan

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Box Office: 0844 871 3019

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Mon 17 - Sat 22 Jan

The Hawth, Crawley

Box Office: 01293 553 363

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

Tue 25 - Sat 29 Jan

Edinburgh Playhouse

Box Office: 0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

Mon 31 Jan - Sat 5 Feb

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb

Milton Keynes

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Tue 15 - Sat 19 Feb

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Box Office: 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 22 - Sat 26 Feb

Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Box Office: 01473 433 100

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Mon 7 - Sat 12 March

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Box Office: 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

Tue 15 - Sat 19 March

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Mon 21 March - Sat 26 March

New Wimbledon Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7646

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Mon 28 March - Sat 2 April

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 4 - Sat 9 April

Grand Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Tue 12 - Sat 16 April

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Box Office: 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 30 April

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

Tue 3 - Sat 7 May

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

Tue 10 - Sat 14 May

Bristol Hippodrome

Box Office: 0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Mon 16 - Sat 21 May

Wales Millenium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

Mon 23 - Sat 28 May

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office: 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Mon 30 May- Sat 4 June

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

Tue 21 June - Sat 2 July

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tue 5 - Sat 9 July

Liverpool Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

Mon 18 - Sat 23 July

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Mon 25 July - Sat 6 Aug

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Mon 8 - Sat 13 Aug

Bournemouth Pavilion

Box Office: 0300 500 0595

www.bhlivetickets.co.uk