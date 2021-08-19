Casting Announced For SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour
The tour kicks off Tue 7 – Sat 18 Sept at Hull New Theatre.
School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, Olivier Award-winning West End show today reveals casting for its first-ever UK and Ireland tour.
Jake Sharp is getting the band back together as it is confirmed that he will lead the cast as Dewey Finn having previously performed the role in the West End. Alex Tomkins will perform in the role at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco. The remaining adult cast comprises Ryan Bearpark, James Bisp, Joanna O'Hare, Samuel Haughton, Tom Hext, Harveen Mann, Richard Morse, Annell Odartey, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe, Michaela Powell, Richard Vorster and Craig Watson.
One of three incredibly talented teams of twelve children will perform live alongside Dewey each night and are currently getting ready to stick it to the man when the bell rings for the new school term in September. They comprise (including covers) Eva McGrath (thirteen years old from Birmingham), Emerson Sutton (thirteen years old from the West Midlands), Thomas Harvey (twelve years old from Cheshire) and Isaac Forward (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) who will play Freddy; Chloe Marler (ten years old from Essex), Marikit Akiwumi (twelve years old from Guildford), Daisy Hanna (thirteen years old from Surrey) and Ivy Balcombe (nine years old from Surrey) who will play Katie; Oliver Forde (twelve years old from London), Angus McDougall (thirteen years old from Buckinghamshire), David Gluhovsky (twelve years old from London) and Oliver Pearce (eleven years old from North Wales) who play Lawrence; Joseph Sheppard (twelve years old from the West Midlands), Harry Churchill (nine years old from Devon), Hanley Webb (ten years old from Northamptonshire) and William Laborde (twelve years old from Surrey) who will play Zack; Wilf Cooper (twelve years old from Surrey), Logan Matthews (eleven years old from Berkshire) and Alfie Morwood (ten years from South Wales) who play Billy; Keira Laver (eleven years old from Essex), Florrie May Wilkinson (ten years old from London) and Saffia Layla (eleven years old from Hertfordshire) who will play Summer; Jasmine Djazel (eleven years old from London), Souparnika Nair (ten years old from Bury St. Edmunds) and Angel Lucero (eleven years old from London), who will play Tomika; Hadlee Snow (ten years old from Brighton), Darmani Eboji (twelve years old from Essex), Devon Francis (eleven years old from London), Riotafari Gardner (ten years old from London) who will play James; Lily Rose Martin (eleven years old from Kent), Elodie Salmon (eleven years old from London) and Paris Banyong (nine years old from London) who will play Marcy; Caelan Wallington (eleven years old from Watford), Alex Shotton (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) and Nesim Adnan (ten years old from Kent) who will play Mason; Kyla Robinson (eleven years old from Surrey), Eden Anthony (twelve years old from London) and Elisha Kerai (eleven years old from London) who will play Shonelle; Ophelia Parsons (twelve years old from London), Jemima Newman (nine years old from Bedfordshire), Ava Masters (eleven years old from Kent) and Inez Danielak (twelve years old from Essex) who play Sophie.
Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy! While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. Originally directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.
School of Rock- The Musical debuted at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in New York in 2015, and ran for more than three years, picking up four Tony nominations along the way. It transferred to London in late 2016 and ran for over three year at the New London Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.
For the production's first UK and Ireland tour, Christopher Key takes the reigns as Associate Director, Maria Graciano as Associate choreographer and Musical Supervision is by Matt Smith. Adam Fisher and Stuart Porter complete the team as Associate Sound and Lighting Designers.
The UK & Ireland Tour of School of Rock - The Musical is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live by arrangement with the Really Useful Group.
Tour Dates:
Tue 7 - Sat 18 Sept
Hull New Theatre
Box Office: 01482 300 306
Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
Box Office: 01902 429212
Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Box Office: 0844 871 7645
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Tue 5 - Sat 9 Oct
Sunderland Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3022
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Tue 12 - Sat 16 Oct
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Box Office: 01702 351135
Tue 19 - Sat 23 Oct
Regent Theatre, Stoke
Box Office: 0844 871 7649
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
Mon 25 - Sat 30 Oct
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Box Office: 01274 432 2000
Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov
Derngate Theatre, Northampton
Box Office: 01604 624811
Tue 9 - Sat 13 Nov
Grand Opera House, Belfast
Box Office: 028 9024 1919
Tue 16 - Sat 20 Nov
Concert Hall, Nottingham
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
Box Office: 01492 872 000
Tue 30 - Sat 4 Dec
Princess Theatre, Torquay
Box Office: 0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022
New Oxford Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 3020
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford
Tue 4 - Sat 15 Jan
Palace Theatre, Manchester
Box Office: 0844 871 3019
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
Mon 17 - Sat 22 Jan
The Hawth, Crawley
Box Office: 01293 553 363
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth
Tue 25 - Sat 29 Jan
Edinburgh Playhouse
Box Office: 0844 871 3014
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse
Mon 31 Jan - Sat 5 Feb
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Box office: 0844 871 3011
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb
Milton Keynes
Box Office: 0844 871 7652
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
Tue 15 - Sat 19 Feb
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Box Office: 01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Tue 22 - Sat 26 Feb
Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Box Office: 01473 433 100
Mon 7 - Sat 12 March
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Box Office: 0844 871 7648
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Tue 15 - Sat 19 March
Norwich Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01603 630 000
Mon 21 March - Sat 26 March
New Wimbledon Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7646
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
Mon 28 March - Sat 2 April
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
Mon 4 - Sat 9 April
Grand Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: 0844 848 2700
Tue 12 - Sat 16 April
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
Box Office: 01323 412 000
Tue 19 - Sat 30 April
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Box Office: 01227 787787
Tue 3 - Sat 7 May
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
Box Office: 01752 267 222
Tue 10 - Sat 14 May
Bristol Hippodrome
Box Office: 0844 871 3012
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
Mon 16 - Sat 21 May
Wales Millenium Centre
Box Office: 029 2063 6464
Mon 23 - Sat 28 May
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Box Office: 01322 220000
Mon 30 May- Sat 4 June
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Box Office: 0116 242 3595
Tue 21 June - Sat 2 July
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999
Tue 5 - Sat 9 July
Liverpool Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3017
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
Mon 18 - Sat 23 July
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Box Office: 023 8071 1811
Mon 25 July - Sat 6 Aug
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Box Office: 0114 249 6000
Mon 8 - Sat 13 Aug
Bournemouth Pavilion
Box Office: 0300 500 0595