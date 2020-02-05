Casting And Creatives Announced For Les Enfants Terribles' UNITED QUEENDOM At Kensington Palace

Les Enfants Terribles and Historic Royal Palaces announce the cast and creative team for "United Queendom" at Kensington Palace.

A brand-new immersive theatre experience from internationally renowned theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and independent charity Historic Royal Palaces, "United Queendom" opens on 28 February 2020 (press night 2 March) and has a strictly limited run, ending on 30 March 2020.

The full cast is: Stephan Boyce ("Captain Flinn and The Pirate Dinosaurs", Les Enfants Terribles, "Three Muskateers", Iris Theatre); Lavinia Co-op ("Lavinia Co-op: Queen of England", "Escape from Planet Trash"); James Hastings ("The Snow Queen" UK Tour and "The Trench", Les Enfants Terribles); Miranda Heath ("Betrayal, Jamie Lloyd Productions, "Small Wonders", Punchdrunk); Richard Holt ("When Swallows Cry", RADA festival, "Mr Popper's Penguins", Kenny Wax, UK and USA); Yasmin Keita ("The Rain in Spain", Southwark Playhouse, "Angels with Dirty Accents", Cockpit Theatre); Deven Modha ("Echoes", Crowed Room/Mark Knightley, "Xposed: Asking for a Friend", Full Disclosure Theatre); Christina Ngoyi ("Random Selfies", Ovalhouse, "Dandelion", Paperclip Theatre); Lucy Reynolds ("Wolves, The Richard Burton Theatre Company/Theatre Clywd, "Kasamir and Karoline", The Gate Theatre, Fumi Gomez); Nadia Sohawon ("Roald Dahl's The Witches", The Ambassadors Theatre Group, "Bedtime Stories", Les Enfants Terribles) and Deborah Tracey ("Standing At The Sky's Edge", Crucible, "A Mad World My Masters", Royal Shakespeare Company).

"United Queendom" is written by Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Anthony Spargo and directed by Christa Harris with Music by Patrick Neil Doyle, Set Design by Luke W Robson, Costume Design by Susan Kulkarni, Sound Design by Chazz Redhead, Lighting Design by Pablo Fernandez Baz; Hair, Wigs and Make Up Design by Victoria Stride and Dramaturgy by Fiona Porritt.

Experience a side of Kensington Palace never seen before and lose yourself in a world of outrageous parties, scandals and gossip. Les Enfants Terribles, the Olivier Award nominated team behind the immersive smash hit "Alice's Adventures Underground", are exclusively taking over Kensington Palace for five weeks. Once visitors have left for the day, the stories of two brilliant women that deserve to be told will be uncovered in the very rooms where their lives unfolded..."United Queendom" combines Les Enfants Terribles trademark storytelling with a remarkable true story in the historic setting of a royal palace.

An English mistress. A foreign queen. "United Queendom" is the incredible true story of two powerful women often overlooked and forgotten by history; the smart and intelligent Queen Caroline and the enigmatic and passionate Lady Henrietta Howard, told within the palace's magnificent State Apartments, once home to both women.

Think you know your history? Think again. Two women. Two separate routes through a palace. Two stories. One night.

Step into the court of King George II. He's decided to celebrate his birthday, but little does he know that his mistress, Lady Henrietta Howard, is about to drop a bombshell. And she's seeking an audience with his wife Queen Caroline first!

Henrietta, the girl born in Norfolk, who married a drunkard, lost everything and then ascended to everything.

Queen Caroline, one of the first people to inoculate her own children, who introduced Sir Isaac Newton to court and established women only educational forums, is changing the face of court, re-defining what a woman can and should be, and ruling her husband with just the right amount of good advice and steely leadership. But can this queen rise above the constraints faced by women in the 18th Century?

Delving into the world of political intrigue, court games, high drama, scandalous gossip, and smiling through gritted teeth, this immersive theatre show presents you with a choice of two separate journeys highlighting the stories of these brilliant women who might have otherwise been lost in the shadow of their king.

"United Queendom" is produced by Oliver Lansley and James Seager for Les Enfants Terribles and Historic Royal Palaces.

Website: www.hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace/whats-on/united-queendom/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You