Cast and Director Set For CINDERELLA at Shakespeare North

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced the return of two stars of Merseyside for its 2025 Christmas production of Cinderella. Taking the reins as Director is Nicole Behan, and stepping into the title role of Cinderella will be Tia Larsen.

Following the success of Shakespeare North Playhouse’s production of Alice in Wonderland (2024/25), Nicole Behan returns as Director, having previously taken on the role of Associate Director on ‘Alice’.

Tia Larsen will lead the cast as Cinderella following on from her role as Swing in Alice in Wonderland, where audiences witnessed her talent shine across multiple roles during a period of cast illness. Offstage, Tia is a valued member of the Playhouse’s front-of-house team, and her journey from Front of House to title role speaks to the venue’s values of nurturing talent within the organisation.

Nicole is a Director from Liverpool and Artistic Director of Paperwork Theatre. Previous theatre credits include: Pass the Parcel (Liverpool’s Royal Court), My Beautiful Laundrette (Leicester Curve & National Theatre’s Theatre Nations tour), Lovestruck (Storyhouse, Liverpool Everyman, Shakespeare North Playhouse), Stocking Fillers (Liverpool's Royal Court), Deep Blue (Liverpool Everyman). She was also recently Associate Director for Red or Dead, starring Peter Mullan (Liverpool's Royal Court).

Nicole said “I am delighted to be returning to Shakespeare North Playhouse this year to be Directing Nick Lane’s adaptation of Cinderella, which is bursting with fun and magic. I grew up in Knowsley so working at this theatre really feels like home to me. It's such a privilege to create a show here and bring together a team which showcases some of the amazing talent in our region.”

Tia graduated from Rose Bruford College Wigan. Theatre credits include Vignettes (Hope Mill theatre) Approved (STJ theatre) and Den Festival Manchester (Royal Exchange theatre).

Tia said “I can’t wait to be back on the Cockpit theatre stage and create some Christmas magic! I’m so proud to be a member of the Shakespeare North Playhouse team as a Visitor Experience Assistant and I hope to do my SN family proud!”

This festive season, audiences are invited to experience Cinderella like never before, a heartwarming, hilarious, and enchantingly original take on the beloved fairy tale. With toe-tapping tunes, unexpected twists, and plenty of audience interaction, this magical adventure promises to be a highlight of the holiday calendar.

Further casting and creative team to be announced.

Comments