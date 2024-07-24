Cast and Creatives Set For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto in Catford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joy Productions has announced the return of their celebrated Panto partnership with Broadway Theatre, Catford unveiling the Principal Cast and Creative team for this year's much-anticipated pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Building on the success of Jack And The Beanstalk, their inaugural 2023 show, this new spell-binding production for all ages will once again be written and directed by acclaimed Panto Legend Susie McKenna.

This year's modern remix, a gothic fairytale with a 21st century twist, transports audiences to the magical kingdoms of Lewishtonia and Westminsteria. Once warring, both have now reached an uneasy peace. Our story follows Tahlia, the warrior princess of Lewishtonia as she turns 18, discovers her true identity, faces the curse the wicked Carabosse placed on her as an infant and confronts her true destiny. Along the way she meets raucous slapstick characters. Returning this year are Broadway theatre favourites: Wayne Rollins (Beauty and the Beast, Selladoor; Sucker Punch UK tour) as Denzil the Dragon, Durone Stokes (A Face in the Crowd, Young Vic; Dream Girls, West End) as Prince Gabriel and Ben Fox as King Eric The Undecided.

Also joining the cast are Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, West End and touring; & Juliet, West End) as Tahlia, the Sleeping Beauty of the title; Olivier Award winner Justin Brett as Dame Nanny Nora (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, West End and touring); Lisa Davina Phillip (The Lion King; Matilda The Musical, West End) as Carabosse; Natasha Lewis (Three Penny Opera, The National) as Willowsnap.

With many of this year's cast holding a connection to the area, this truly is a show rooted in Lewisham with a strong sense of place and belonging. Both Durone and Lisa were born in Lewisham hospital. Durone says:“This theatre was the first stage I ever performed on. I used to do all my Saturday school shows here as a kid growing up. I came to see a variety show with my Mum and seeing an actor on stage playing the prince in Cinderella planted the seed. So, I have a real connection with Broadway Theatre, it's a total homecoming.”

Infused with McKenna's signature knockabout comedy style, colourful characters and political wit, Sleeping Beauty promises to resonate deeply with today's audiences, breathing new relevance into this well-known story. The production blends iconic tracks with dynamic original music to carry the audience on a journey through musical favourites, old and new, all the while championing a message of inclusivity and unity over division.

McKenna, who has enjoyed a decades-long and critically-acclaimed association with Hackney Empire, culminating in winning Best Director at the British Pantomime Awards (Dick Whittington 2020), will be bringing her brand of magic and sparkle to delight new audiences in South East London and beyond. On this year's production McKenna says: “It's so wonderful to be returning to Broadway Theatre with so many of last year's cast and creative team alongside our amazing new additions to the family. I'm looking forward to celebrating Lewisham again and all it has to offer including the diverse audience who are always up for a party!

The production will feature over 50 dazzling costumes designed by legendary pantomime Costume Designer Lotte Collett. Collett's now iconic Brexit Dress, originally created for Susie's Sleeping Beauty at Hackney Empire, had a life beyond the pantomime season and can now be found exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Set design is by Olivier-nominated designer Mark Walters (Jack And The Beanstalk, London Palladium); Sound design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle, Musical director and Orchestrator Ben Goddard-Young; Choreography by Aimee Leigh and Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi.

Cllr Edison Huynh, Lewisham Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Communities, said: “We are excited to welcome our panto partners Joy Productions and Susie McKenna back to the Broadway for a second year. This new production of Sleeping Beauty is a fresh take on a classic tale that has been written especially for, and in celebration of, the local community. After the success of last year's Jack and the Beanstalk we know it will come sprinkled with that extra dose of festive magic.

“Panto is such an important Christmas tradition in Lewisham. We love the way it brings residents, of all ages, together to share in the joy of live performance. We hope as many people as possible, from across the borough, will join us at the Broadway for what will be a fantastic, lively, high quality production.”

The community spirit of this production is reflected not just on stage, but also in its outreach. The production is committed to offering at least 600 £1 tickets to local community groups. This year also sees the return of the Talent Pipeline program aimed at nurturing and advancing careers in the theatre for Global Majority and/or Working Class talent. As part of the scheme, candidates are mentored by West End professionals and receive paid work placements on this production, using pantomime as a foundational training ground. Placements are given in departments such as lighting, sound, costume, music and production and will provide a much needed foot in the door in a climate in which theatre is becoming increasingly inaccessible as a career path.

Comments