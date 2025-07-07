Cast and Creatives Set For DRACULA at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced cast and creatives for their upcoming production of Dracula which runs from 11 September - 11 October 2025.

Casting for the production includes Mei Mac [she/her] (My Neighbour Totoro, untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play) as Lucy, Jack Myers [he/him] (Say Nothing, Masters of the Air) as Jonathan, Umi Myers [she/her] (Dope Girls, The Mirror and the Light) as Mina, Phoebe Naughton [she/her] (The Comedy of Errors, The Snow Queen) as Van Helsing/Ensemble, Macy Seelochan [she/her] (As You Like It, Shadow and Bone) as Jo/Ensemble and B Terry [they/them] (Cabaret, CAKE: A Marie Antionette Playlist) as Renfield/Ensemble. Casting by Heather Basten CDG.

A theatrical thriller not to be missed, this major new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s horror classic uncovers the female voices at the heart of the tale from playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia, The Wasp) and director Emma Baggott (A Taste of Honey).

The full creative team includes Grace Smart - Set and Costume Designer, Joshie Harriette - Lighting Designer, Adam Cork - Composer and Sound Designer, Chi-San Howard - Movement Director, John Bulleid & Gareth Kalyan - Illusion Design, Bethan Clark - Fight and Intimacy Director, Annemette Verspeak - Voice Coach, Grainne Flynn - Assistant Director, Louisa Smith – Casting Associate, and Joyce Lulendo - Casting Assistant.

Umi Myers said: “I am so thrilled to be a part of this exciting new production of Dracula. Morgan Lloyd Malcom has injected a new life into this classic tale, which will excite (and frighten) new audiences as well as those who already love the horror genre. With the amazing Emma Baggot at our helm, I cannot wait to sink my teeth into this extraordinary project and get to work alongside such a great cast!”



Morgan was commissioned by The Globe to write Emilia which transferred to the West End in 2019, winning three Olivier awards. Her other stage credits include Belongings and The Wasp, produced by Hampstead Theatre and Trafalgar Studios. Belongings was shortlisted for The Charles Wintour Most Promising Playwright Award. Morgan also wrote Typical Girls (Sheffield Crucible, 2021); Mum (Plymouth Theatre Royal and Soho Theatre, 2021); and When the Long Trick’s Over (High Tide for New Wolsey Theatre and UK tour, 2022). Morgan now runs theatre company Terrifying Women with Abi Zakarian, Sampira and Amanda Castro, producing horror plays written by women.



Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said “There is a timeless obsession with Bram Stoker’s Dracula which has been so exciting to dig into so far and I can’t wait to work with Emma and our incredible cast and team to bring it to the stage. Horror has long been a genre I’ve loved and to be able to explore this classic story within the context of the scary times we're living through has felt particularly important and exciting.”

Emma Baggott added: “We have formed a company of brilliant and resilient human beings that are all ready to take on Morgan Lloyd Malcom's fearsome adaptation of Dracula and confront the monsters of our times. I adore their creativity, insatiable curiosity and thirst for new stories. It is an honour to bring this new adaption of an enduring classic story to the Lyric Stage and I am so excited by the creative team we have amassed to help me tell this story. I couldn’t think of a better group of people to stand side by side with.”

Rachel O’Riordan, Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: “I’m delighted that this fresh adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic is premiering on the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre stage this September. Adapted by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and directed by Emma Baggott, this thrilling story is ripe for retelling in its exploration of obsession, violence, and female power. Our auditorium is a place for bold storytelling that delights and shocks, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences as part of our 130th birthday season.”

“Beware the teller as much as the tale”

Awakened by the unimaginable horrors she’s witnessed, Mina Harker demands your attention. You’d be wise to listen close.

The only survivor of the tragic events chronicled in the famous letters, Mina is here to recount her version of Dracula’s journey from Transylvania to London. Alongside trusted allies, and in memory of her beloved friend Lucy, they scramble to piece together the truth of his monstrous desires. But is their performance merely a warning – or does it have the power to conjure the dead?