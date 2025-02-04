Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Premiere of CRY-BABY THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arcola Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Cry-Baby, The Musical. The 17-strong cast is the largest ensemble for a production in the theatre’s history.

The Tony-nominated cult classic from the makers of Hairspray tells the love story of Allison, a straight-laced rich girl and member of the ‘squares’, and ‘Cry-Baby’, the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks. Ditching her Square boyfriend, Baldwin, Allison and Cry-Baby’s romance intensifies gang rivalries, and the city is turned upside-down in a rollicking tale of forbidden love and teen rebellion.

Set in 1954 Baltimore, Cry-Baby, The Musical is a politically charged, laugh-out-loud cult classic, with infectious rockabilly hits like “The Anti-Polio Picnic”, “Screw Loose” and “Girl, Can I Kiss You with Tongue”. Described as ‘Romeo and Juliet meets High School Hellcats’, this subversive musical promises a toe-tapping, boundary-breaking good time.

The musical, which was originally presented on Broadway in 2008, is based on the Universal Pictures film written and directed by John Waters. The book was written by Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan - who also wrote the book for Hairspray, with songs by David Javerbaum & Adam Schlesinger. Cry-Baby is presented by arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL.

The role of Wade ‘Cry-Baby’ Walker will be played by Adam Davidson who trained at Laine Theatre Arts and recently starred in the UK & Ireland tour of Grease. Allison Vernon-Williams will be played by Lulu-Mae Pears, who previously starred as Cosette in Les Miserables on the west end. ELLIOT ALLINSON joins as Baldwin Blandish, whose credits include Jersey Boys on the west end, and Matilda the Musical at the RSC, and Jazzy Phoenix plays Pepper Walker, with credits including Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, and The Importance of Being Earnest. The role of Lenora Frigid will be played by Eleanor Walsh, and Chad Saint Louis plays Dupree W. Dupree, Kingsley Morton joins as Mona Malnorowski, and India Chadwick as Wanda Woodward. Shirley Jameson plays Mrs Cordelia Vernon-Williams, and Paul Kemble will play Judge/Father O’Neill.

Making up the ensemble is JR Ballantyne, Laura Buhagiar, Omer Cem Coltu, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Joe Grundy, Ryan Heenan, Michael Kholwadia.







Cry-Baby will be directed by Arcola Theatre’s Artistic Director, Mehmet Ergen, whose previous directing credits for musicals include Little Miss Sunshine (Arcola Theatre & UK tour), Fiddler on the Roof (Istanbul & Shanghai), I Can Get It For You Wholesale, The Cradle Will Rock,and Sweet Smell of Success - which won the What’s On Stage Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Original Music, (all at Arcola Theatre), and Lost in the Stars (Battersea Arts Centre).

Additionally, the creative team includes Robert Innes Hopkins as Designer, Chris Whittaker as Choreographer, Ashton Moore as Musical Director, David Howe as Lighting Designer, Matthew Giles as Sound Designer, Defne Ozdogon as Associate Designer, and Jane Deitch as Casting Director.

