Cast and Creative Team Set For THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

Rose Theatre and Children's Theatre Partnership have announced full casting and further creative team for the 2026 return and tour of the adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf's multi award-winning children's book The Boy at the Back of the Class, adapted for the stage by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko. The Boy at the Back of the Class opens at the Rose Theatre on 11 February 2026, previews from 6 February, and then embarks on a UK tour with Children's Theatre Partnership until May.
Starring Serkan Avlik as Ahmet, Sasha Desouza-Willock as Alexa, Abdul-Malik Janneh as Michael, Petra Joan-Athene as Josie, Max Jordan as Brendan the Bully, Yash Kutty as Swing, Natasha Lewis as Mrs Khan / Mum, Eleanor Patel as Mrs Sanders / Shop Customer / Swing, Fedrat Sadat as Mr Musa / Police Officer / Swing, Jonny Warr as Tom and Evie Weldon as Clarissa.
The full creative team includes Director Monique Touko, Co-Revival Director Amy Crighton, Set and Costume Designer Lily Arnold, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Sound Designer and Composition Giles Thomas, Movement Director Kloé Dean, Fight Director Maisie Carter, Casting Director Sophie Parrott CDG, Voice & Dialect Coach Salvatore Sorce, Associate Lighting Designer Charly Dunford, Associate Sound Designer Joe Dines, Costume Supervisor Natalia Alvarez, and Props Supervisor Eve Hawes.
Based on the novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko, The Boy at the Back of the Class is a timely, humorous and heart-warming story about the power of kindness, engaging children and their families in discussions around refugee rights.
Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via www.rosetheatre.org or via the individual theatres on the tour.
There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He's nine years old (just like me), but he's very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn't like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!
After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet's classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World' – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.
Told from a child's perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn't always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.
