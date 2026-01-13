Cast and Creative Team Set For THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rose Theatre and Children's Theatre Partnership have announced full casting and further creative team for the 2026 return and tour of the adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf's multi award-winning children's book The Boy at the Back of the Class, adapted for the stage by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko. The Boy at the Back of the Class opens at the Rose Theatre on 11 February 2026, previews from 6 February, and then embarks on a UK tour with Children's Theatre Partnership until May.

Starring Serkan Avlik as Ahmet, Sasha Desouza-Willock as Alexa, Abdul-Malik Janneh as Michael, Petra Joan-Athene as Josie, Max Jordan as Brendan the Bully, Yash Kutty as Swing, Natasha Lewis as Mrs Khan / Mum, Eleanor Patel as Mrs Sanders / Shop Customer / Swing, Fedrat Sadat as Mr Musa / Police Officer / Swing, Jonny Warr as Tom and Evie Weldon as Clarissa.

The full creative team includes Director Monique Touko, Co-Revival Director Amy Crighton, Set and Costume Designer Lily Arnold, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Sound Designer and Composition Giles Thomas, Movement Director Kloé Dean, Fight Director Maisie Carter, Casting Director Sophie Parrott CDG, Voice & Dialect Coach Salvatore Sorce, Associate Lighting Designer Charly Dunford, Associate Sound Designer Joe Dines, Costume Supervisor Natalia Alvarez, and Props Supervisor Eve Hawes.

Based on the novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko, The Boy at the Back of the Class is a timely, humorous and heart-warming story about the power of kindness, engaging children and their families in discussions around refugee rights.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via www.rosetheatre.org or via the individual theatres on the tour.

There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He's nine years old (just like me), but he's very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn't like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet's classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World' – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.

Told from a child's perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn't always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.

Tour Dates

Fri 6 Feb - Sun 22 Feb Kingston Rose Theatre - 020 8174 0090

Wed 25 Feb – Sat 28 Feb Coventry Belgrade Theatre - 024 7655 3055

Tue 10 – Sat 14 Mar Southampton Mayflower Studios - 02380 711811

Thu 19 – Sat 21 Mar Edinburgh Festival Theatre - 0131 529 6000

Tue 24 – Sat 28 Mar Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre - 01323 412000

Tue 31 Mar – Sat 4 Apr Bristol Old Vic - 0117 987 7877

Tue 7 – Sun 12 Apr London Queen Elizabeth Hall - 020 3879 9555

Wed 15 – Sat 18 Apr Salford The Lowry - 0161 876 2000

Tue 28 Apr – Sat 2 May Truro Hall For Cornwall - 01872 262466

Tue 5 – Sat 8 May Blackpool Grand Theatre - 01253 290190

Tue 12 – Sat 16 May Cardiff New Theatre - 0343 310 0041

Tue 19 – Sat 23 May Bradford Alhambra Theatre - 01274 432000