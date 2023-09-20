Cast and Creative Team Set for I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE at the Mercury Theatre

Performances run 27 October – 4 November.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 3 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Cast and Creative Team Set for I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE at the Mercury Theatre

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

The Mercury Original production, which will be directed by Hetty Hodgson (she/they, Hot In Here – Gate Theatre & UK Tour), is a hair-pulling, fake-nail scratching, cat-fight against what it means to be a Girl Boss™.

Belles was the popular girl, the IT girl, the oh-so-very-fit-girl. When she was 17. Now, she’s 24 and spends her days bossed about by her Mum and the girls she 100% used to bully.

So, when a life-changing opportunity slides into her DMs, she carpes the diem, finds her tribe, makes her millions and proves the worth of women worldwide one Instagram post at a time. Except she doesn’t. Because…come on.

Emma-Louise Howell (she/her, Twelfth Night – UK/US tour), who was longlisted for the BBC Writersroom and will star in the one person show as Belles, developed her debut play as part of the theatre’s Playwrighting Development Programme.

The production team for the world premiere, which is Arts Council England funded, is comprised of an inclusive and diverse team. The production aims to address and change processes of making and engaging with neurodiverse theatre audiences and participants with a toolkit being created on completion addressing how to work effectively with neurodiverse creatives. The production will be created using immersive digital technologies including creative captioning.

Alongside Hodgson and Howell on the creative team are: Lulu Tam (she/her, Woodhill – Edinburgh & UK Tour) as Designer, Matt Powell (they/she/he, Animal – Hope Mill Theatre / Park Theatre – Offie Nomination) as Video Designer, Martha Godfrey (they/them, Bangers – Edinburgh, UK Tour & Soho Theatre) as Lighting Designer, Holly Khan (she/her, Blackout Songs – Hampstead Theatre) as Sound Designer & Composer and Tara Young (she/her, The Foreigners’ Panto – BOLD Elephant) as Movement Director.

Emma-Louise Howell said, “I’m beyond excited to be able to call the Mercury the home to my professional writing debut. It feels like a nearly impossible climate for new writers at the moment, but writing I Really Do Think after being selected to join their Playwriting programme with Kenny Emson in 2021 pulled me out of a pandemic slump and, since then, their never-ending support and encouragement through readings and redrafts has given me the courage and confidence to make this the boldest and most playful version this show could possibly be. And it’s turned into a truly riotous play; yes, it’s been fun to write about Girl Bosses and Pyramid Schemes, but it’s also been a chance to really capture and navigate the precariousness of our identities in the social media world and how, amidst all the duplicitous information we consume, we can maintain authenticity in ourselves and our relationships – it feels like new territory to tread and it’s a real privilege to now be able to share that world and story with audiences.” 

Ryan McBryde, Creative Director at Mercury Theatre, said “The Mercury is committed to developing and producing new work by East based artists that ignites debate and an exchange of ideas. We encourage the artists we support to dig deep and take risks, to act on their instincts and challenges us, asking brave questions about the world we live in. New writing is the lifeblood of theatre, and every new play has the potential to enhance careers, provide a new perspective, and provoke change. Emma’s play is exactly the sort of work we want to champion at the Mercury”.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
TIGER Comes to Omnibus Theatre in November Photo
TIGER Comes to Omnibus Theatre in November

Tiger comes to Omnibus Theatre in November. Performances will run 7 November – 2 December 2023. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
Adaptation of THE COLD WAR Comes to the Almeida Theatre Photo
Adaptation of THE COLD WAR Comes to the Almeida Theatre

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, directs Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Paweł Pawlikowski’s Academy Award-nominated Cold War, featuring music from the original film alongside songs by Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
Cast Set For THE INTERVIEW at Park Theatre Photo
Cast Set For THE INTERVIEW at Park Theatre

Original Theatre in association with Park Theatre presents the world premiere of The Interview at Park Theatre from 27 October until 25 November 2023. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring here!

4
JUST MY IMAGINATION, Celebrating the Music Of The Temptations, Will Embark on Spring 2024 Photo
JUST MY IMAGINATION, Celebrating the Music Of The Temptations, Will Embark on Spring 2024 UK Theatre Tour

Get ready to dance, sing, and groove to the timeless hits of Motown legends The Temptations in the brand new stage show 'Just My Imagination.' Celebrating the music of The Temptations, this ultimate revue will tour UK theatres in Spring 2024. Find out where the show is headed!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Nottingham Playhouse (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You