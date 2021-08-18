Cast and Creative Team Announced For FOXES At Theatre503

Michael Fatogan (Sweet Like Chocolate Boy, Tobacco Factory Theatre) and Anyebe Godwin (Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre) will bring to life Dexter Flanders' powerful debut play FOXES at Theatre503 this October. Interrogating the foundations of family and community when beliefs are suddenly disrupted, FOXES explores the complexities of sexual identity and the search for acceptance and joy.

What is the ultimate sacrifice when societal and religious pressures and street masculinity collide with a young black man's identity? This fierce debut - shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award - shines a light on queerness within London's Caribbean Community. Drawn from experiences close to home, Flanders' portrait of tormented masculinity and homosexuality is a detailed exploration into the cultural clash between upbringing and identity, when one kiss could have the power to destroy everything.

Further casting includes Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Netflix; Equus, Trafalgar Studios), July Namir (Baghdad Central, Channel 4) and Tosin Alabi (Queens Of Sheba, UK National Tour) under the direction of James Hillier (Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre/ Arcola; Not Talking, Arcola).

The production will also feature movement direction by Gerrard Martin (...cake, Theatre Peckham; GHBoy, Charing Cross Theatre) and intimacy direction by Robbie Taylor Hunt (Everything After, Q Theatre Auckland). Additional creatives include design work by Erin Guan (Tokyo Rose, Edinburgh Fringe) and Rita Adeyosoye (Treasure Island, Lighthouse Poole) with lighting and projection design by award-winning Will Monks (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance; Trojan Horse, Edinburgh Fringe) and sound by Josh Anio Grigg (Faith, Hope & Charity, National Theatre; Crucible, Yard Theatre).

Writer Dexter Flanders comments, I'm thrilled to be working with such an incredibly talented team in bringing my debut play Foxes to life at Theatre503. I hope the play inspires and provokes discussions around how we currently define a specific strand of masculinity and also challenges the often inflexible perception that can be prevalent within the black community.

FOXES is a co-production between Defibrillator and Theatre503, in association with The Actor's Centre.

Tickets are available from https://theatre503.com/whats-on/foxes/#tickets or 020 7978 7040 priced from £10.