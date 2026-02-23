Cast Set For The Royal Shakespeare Company's DRIFTWOOD

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for its forthcoming production of Driftwood, a deeply evocative new play by Martina Laird, directed by Justin Audibert. The production will run at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon from Friday 17 April to Saturday 30 May 2026, before transferring to Kiln Theatre in London from Wednesday 3 June. There will be a press night at The Other Place on Tuesday 28 April and a London press night on Tuesday 9 June.

The full cast comprises: Shane David-Joseph (Seldom); Ziggy Heath (Tom); Martins Imhangbe (Diamond); Roger Ringrose (Mansion); Ellen Thomas (Pearl); and Cat White (Ruby).

Playwright Martina Laird said: “Making my playwriting debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Kiln Theatre with Driftwood is both an honour and a joy. This play grew from a deep desire to explore inherited patterns, the desire for connection and self-determination, and to place Caribbean voices and histories at the centre of the story. To see these characters brought to life by such a generous and gifted ensemble, and under Justin Audibert's direction, feels profoundly moving.”

Set in 1950s colonial Trinidad, Driftwood explores self-determination, family, belonging and the vibrant tensions of a community on the edge of change. This deeply evocative story of self-determination, family and belonging is set against the backdrop of colonial Trinidad on the edge of political independence.

Shane David-Joseph makes his RSC debut as Seldom. His theatre credits include Jerusalem (Apollo Theatre); Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Sheffield Crucible/Lyric Hammersmith); Bleak Expectations (Criterion Theatre); and Magic Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre). On screen, his work includes Doctor Who (BBC) and The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix).

Ziggy Heath returns to the RSC, after his appearance in The New Real in 2024. His theatre work includes Scenes from the Climate Era (Gate Theatre); Wendy and Peter (Royal Lyceum Theatre); and French Without Tears (Orange Tree Theatre). On screen, his credits include Black Mirror (Hated in the Nation), Cold Feet, Father Brown, One Life, How to Build a Girl and Denial.

Martins Imhangbe plays Diamond in his RSC debut. His theatre credits include Death of a Salesman (Young Vic); The Tragedy of King Richard II (Almeida Theatre); Absolute Hell (National Theatre); Between Riverside and Crazy (Hampstead Theatre); and Othello (Riverside Studios). On television, he is known for his role in Bridgerton (Netflix).

Roger Ringrose makes his RSC debut in the role of Mansion. His theatre credits include Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall); The Other Boleyn Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre); Never So Good (National Theatre); King Lear (Barbican); and King Henry VI, Part 3 (Shakespeare's Globe). On screen, his work includes The Witcher, Call the Midwife, Broadchurch, Outlander and the film Stan & Ollie.

Known for her on-screen roles in Eastenders and Teachers, Ellen Thomas makes her RSC debut as Pearl. Her theatre credits include The Wife of Willesden (Kiln Theatre); Moon on a Rainbow Shawl (Almeida Theatre); and Fuente Ovejuna (National Theatre). On television, her work includes EastEnders, Death in Paradise, Humans, Outnumbered and Casualty. Her film credits include Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Johnny English Reborn and Breaking and Entering. She is also the voice of Ambessa in the Netflix series Arcane.

Winner of Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival's Diversity in Cannes showcase, Cat White plays Ruby, having last performed at the RSC in Cymbeline in 2023. Her theatre credits include The Watsons (Menier Chocolate Factory/Harold Pinter Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre); Petroleuse (Lyric Hammersmith); and Dear Audrey (Trafalgar Studios). On television, her credits include Bridgerton, Black Mirror, The Capture and Dracula. Her film work includes Farewell She Goes.

Director Justin Audibert said: “I feel truly blessed to have assembled such a talented cast led by Martins and Ellen to bring Martina's wonderfully rich and powerful debut play to audiences in Stratford upon Avon and London.”