Jamie Parker and Clare Teal Join Matt Ford in CELEBRATING SINATRA at The Grange Festival

The Grange Festival has announced the star-studded line-up for Celebrating Sinatra concerts with John Wilson and Sinfonia of London, on 3, 5 & 6 June.

Joining Matt Ford, widely regarded as one of the UK's finest big band and swing singers, will be the incomparable Clare Teal, award-winning singer and broadcaster celebrated for her rich interpretations of the Great American Songbook, and Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker, well known for his stage performances in The History Boys and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and currently starring in Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre.

These three will take on some of the most unforgettable music spanning Sinatra's long career, including “Come Fly With Me” and “Stormy Weather” and songs from Guys & Dolls and High Society.

Celebrating Sinatra

3, 5 & 6 Jun

Conductor: John Wilson

Orchestra: Sinfonia of London

Soloists: Matt Ford, Jamie Parker and Clare Teal