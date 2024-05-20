Cast Set For [TITLE OF SHOW] at Phoenix Arts Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taylor Jay Productions has announced the cast for the London production of Tony-nominated Broadway hit [title of show] by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen. Directed by Taylor Jay (EDGES, Ordinary Days) with Musical Direction by Ben Ward (Island Song, You and I) and Marketing by Tuckshop Ltd and Samuel Seventeen Social.

Performances are on Tue 2 July and Wed 3 July 2024 at Phoenix Arts Club.

Joining the cast will be George Crawford (Newsies, Waitress, Book of Mormon) as Hunter, Abbie Budden (Cruel Intentions, TikTok) as Heidi, Mary Moore (Grease, Greatest Days) as Susan and Thomas Oxley (SSPOTY 24’ Finalist) as Jeff. Also joining the cast is Melissa McCabe (Oscar at the Crown) as Cover Susan/Heidi and Owen Arkrow (UNHEARD at the Arts Theatre) as Cover Jeff/Hunter.

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry on the eighty-eight. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

