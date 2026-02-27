St Helens Theatre Royal Reveals 2026 Christmas Pantomime and Star

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St Helens Theatre Royal is set to transport audiences to magical Neverland this Christmas with a new story featuring swashbuckling boy hero Peter Pan.

Regal Entertainments Ltd presents The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan and the Return of Captain Hook at the theatre from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Sunday 10 January 2027.

Tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

And today it can also be revealed that The Chase's superstar quizzer Mark ‘the Beast' Labbett is set to take on the role of Pan's dastardly hook-handed nemesis in the stellar production.

Family audiences can expect plenty of unforgettable magical moments as the thrilling, high-flying adventure unfolds on the Theatre Royal stage, putting the ‘Pan' firmly into panto in dazzling fashion.

Mark Labbett will play Captain Hook. Known to millions as ‘The Beast', Mark is famous as one of the Chasers on ITV's teatime smash-hit series The Chase. He joined the show in 2009 and has since appeared on the American version as the sole Chaser in 2013, as well as one of the five Chasers in the Australian version since 2016.

A regular in quizzing competitions and television quiz shows, Mark first appeared on our TV screens on Mastermind in 1999 and since then has participated in the game shows Brain Teaser, Countdown, SUDO-Q, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Only Connect, The National Lottery People's Quiz, Are You an Egghead and University Challenge. He has also appeared in The Chasers Road Trip, and recently he was in The Chase Around the World.

Ranked 81st in the World Quizzing Championships in 2012, Mark has also contributed to shows like Mastermind and Sugar-Free Farm.

He initially taught in secondary schools, such as Cove School in Farnborough where he served as a supply teacher in PE and maths. He then became interested in quizzing and in April 2001 he, along with his team, competed in the Jumbo Quiz and won a weekend in Paris.

In 2022 he released his first book, titled Can You Beat the Beast? which allows people to do just that – see if they can beat him. He also enjoys hosting quizzes nationwide. And in 2023 he appeared in the film A Toast to Love with Caprice, where he played a professor.

Regal Entertainments Ltd has been bringing top quality and star-studded productions to the North-West for more than 20 years. It is run by the theatrical powerhouse mother and daughter duo of Jane Joseph and Chantelle Joseph who produce top quality drama, comedy and panto productions which continue to break box office records.

It produces four pantomimes at St Helens – at Easter, Christmas and in the February and October half term holidays, with tens of thousands of theatregoers enjoying the fantastic family-friendly fun each year.

Panto director and St Helens Theatre Manager Chantelle Joseph says: “I'm really excited to announce our Christmas 2026 panto – and also to reveal the identity of its dastardly villain. Peter Pan is an iconic and much-loved hero, and in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan and the Return of Captain Hook he will be plunged into a completely new adventure.

“Of course, it wouldn't be the same without Peter's arch nemesis, and I'm thrilled to reveal Mark Labbett as our very own Captain Hook. As ‘the Beast' on The Chase, Mark has frightened plenty of challengers with his stern look and quizzing brilliance, but he always does it with a twinkle in his eye and I know St Helens' family audiences are going to absolutely love such a fantastic baddie.”