Leeds Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team for PLANET OMAR

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been announced to bring the dynamic and delightfully chaotic world of an 8-year-old accidental trouble magnet to life in Planet Omar, which brings children's author Zanib Mian's beloved characters to the stage for the first time in an adaptation by Bradford playwright Asif Khan.

The original Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet book is published by Hachette Children's Group from whom Leeds Playhouse acquired the stage rights.

Directed by Sameena Hussain, this playful family-friendly show enjoys its world premiere in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 7 – 25 April before transferring to the Unicorn Theatre from 21 May – 7 June and Birmingham Rep from 17 – 21 June.

Director Sameena Hussain said: “Sharing Planet Omar with audiences on stage for the very first time feels like a magical adventure – and I'm so proud to have this wonderful group of people by my side.

“Building Omar's world with this incredible cast and creative team is going to be an absolute joy. I can't wait for us to explore this funny, theatrical, deeply human story together; discovering the power of friendship, family and imagination as we create our own beautiful connections in the rehearsal room.”

Justin Kendal-Sadiq, who will be familiar to young audiences from his role as Andy Stevens in CBBC's BAFTA-winning Secret Life of Boys, plays Omar, an eight-year-old with a wild imagination, a big heart and a knack for getting into trouble.

Completing the cast are Umar Butt (A Teaspoon of Shampoo, Theatre in the Mill; The Jungle Book, Theatre by the Lake; Macbeth, Proteus Theatre Company) as Dad; Isobel Coward (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; Decades 1980s: Nicer Than Orange Squash, Leeds Playhouse; Macbeth, Grange Theatre) as Charlie; Emaan Durrani (Jealous People are Ugly People, BBC Three) is making her professional stage debut as Daniel/Maryam; Joanna Holden (Pride & Prejudice, Bolton Octagon; Brassed Off, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Pinocchio, Hull Truck) as Mrs Rodgers/Mrs Hutchinson; and Aizah Khan (Life of Pi, UK & International Tour; Bradford Rise, City Of Culture 2025; WILD, UK Tour) as Mum.

The full creative team includes Adapter Asif Khan; Director Sameena Hussain; Set, Costume & Puppet Design/Puppet Director Nikki Charlesworth; Lighting Designer Sam Osborne; Sound Designer & Composer Helen Skiera; Associate Lighting Designer Ryan Dunnett; and Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG.

The first book in Zanib Mian's Planet Omar series was illustrated by Nasaya Mafaridik and published in 2019 by Hachette Children's Group. Her award-winning children's stories have been praised for their blend of humour, authentic Muslim representation, and adventure. Planet Omar: Operation Kind was selected for World Book Day in 2021, Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet was chosen as CBBC's Book of the Month in June 2019 and the series is frequently recommended alongside bestselling titles like Tom Gates and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, positioning it as a must-read for young fans of humorous, illustrated fiction.

Planet Omar is perfect for families and school groups. This adaptation is a powerful reminder that imagination can be a superpower, and that friendship and understanding can change the world.