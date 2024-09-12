Cast Set For THE WHITBY REBELS at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the autumn show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Whitby Rebels. Keith Bartlett, Kieran Foster, Jacqueline King, Duncan MacInnes, Jacqueline Naylor and Louise Mai Newberry will be directed by the SJT’s Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, in the new show by Bea Roberts which runs from 18 October to 2 November.

In Whitby Harbour, in the summer of 1991, something extraordinary happened. A humble pleasure boat set sail for the Arctic crewed by misfits, pensioners and the vicar for Egton and Grosmont.

This motley crew was assembled by Captain Jack Lammiman to complete a daring mission: to erect a plaque honouring Whitby whaling Captain William Scoresby senior on a Volcanic Island hundreds of miles north of Iceland.

Their voyage is a classic story of British eccentricity and determination to rival Eddie the Eagle’s Olympic exploits, bus driver Kempton Bunton stealing the Portrait of the Duke of Wellington and crane operator Maurice Flitcroft playing golf in the British Open.

Writer Bea Roberts says: “What appealed to me about this story to begin with is that it felt like an Ealing comedy or a Carry On – it’s got this fantastically silly edge: this group of pensioners being chased by the Royal Navy! But it’s also really remarkable as a story of incredible adventure, of daring, of bravery and of people doing something really rather audacious and brilliant.”

Director Paul Robinson says: “I’m so excited to bring this local story to life, particularly as many people will remember it and the film which followed starring Bob Hoskins. and I can’t wait to see the audiences’ faces when they see a boat on stage!”

The Whitby Rebels is designed by Jessica Curtis, with lighting design by Sally Ferguson. The sound designer is Simon Slater, the movement director is Georgina Lamb, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

The Whitby Rebels can be seen at the SJT from Friday 18 October to Saturday 2 November.

