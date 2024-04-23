Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse have announced casting for The Enormous Crocodile at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, running from 17 May – 8 June 2024.

The company includes: Joanna Adaran (marking her professional stage debut) as Trunky, Audrey Brisson (Into the Woods; Amélie The Musical) as Roly Poly Bird, Laura Buhagiar (Seize the Cheese A New Musical) as Swing, Malinda Parris (The Little Big Things; & Juliet) as The Enormous Crocodile, Nuwan Hugh Perera (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale; Life of Pi) as Humpy Rumpy, and Elise Zavou (Heathers; Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Muggle Wump/Teacher.

This snaptastic musical extravaganza based on Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny The Enormous Crocodile, features a menagerie of inventive puppets, unforgettable toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction. The production plays daytime performances in the main auditorium.

A Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse co-production

The new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE

Book & Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra

Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab

Additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady

Creatives include Phij Adams (Music Technology & Ambleton Programmer); Daisy Beattie (Associate Puppet Designer & Puppet Supervisor); Tom Brady (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervisor); Fly Davis (Set & Costume Designer); Johnny Edwards (Associate Sound Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice Coach); Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer); Tash Holway (Associate Director); James Hasset (Season Associate Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu(Choreographer); Avye Leventis (Associate Puppetry Director); Bryony Jarvis Taylor CDG (Casting Director); Emily Lim (Developer & Director); Toby Olié (Co-Director & Puppetry Designer); Màth Roberts (Music Director).

17 May – 8 June 2024

Press performance: Wednesday 22 May, 1.45pm

‘For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’

The ENORMOUS crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees.

Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book has tasty tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab and has a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and Directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of mischievous puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis. The jungle awaits the bravest of children!

The Enormous Crocodile musical was developed by Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra, Tom Brady and The Roald Dahl Story Company.