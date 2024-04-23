Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Performances run 17 May – 8 June 2024.
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse have announced casting for The Enormous Crocodile at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, running from 17 May – 8 June 2024.
The company includes: Joanna Adaran (marking her professional stage debut) as Trunky, Audrey Brisson (Into the Woods; Amélie The Musical) as Roly Poly Bird, Laura Buhagiar (Seize the Cheese A New Musical) as Swing, Malinda Parris (The Little Big Things; & Juliet) as The Enormous Crocodile, Nuwan Hugh Perera (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale; Life of Pi) as Humpy Rumpy, and Elise Zavou (Heathers; Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Muggle Wump/Teacher.
This snaptastic musical extravaganza based on Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny The Enormous Crocodile, features a menagerie of inventive puppets, unforgettable toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction. The production plays daytime performances in the main auditorium.
A Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse co-production
The new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book
THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE
Book & Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra
Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab
Additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady
Creatives include Phij Adams (Music Technology & Ambleton Programmer); Daisy Beattie (Associate Puppet Designer & Puppet Supervisor); Tom Brady (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervisor); Fly Davis (Set & Costume Designer); Johnny Edwards (Associate Sound Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice Coach); Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer); Tash Holway (Associate Director); James Hasset (Season Associate Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu(Choreographer); Avye Leventis (Associate Puppetry Director); Bryony Jarvis Taylor CDG (Casting Director); Emily Lim (Developer & Director); Toby Olié (Co-Director & Puppetry Designer); Màth Roberts (Music Director).
17 May – 8 June 2024
Press performance: Wednesday 22 May, 1.45pm
‘For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’
The ENORMOUS crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees.
Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.
This new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book has tasty tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab and has a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and Directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of mischievous puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis. The jungle awaits the bravest of children!
The Enormous Crocodile musical was developed by Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra, Tom Brady and The Roald Dahl Story Company.
The Enormous Crocodile is part of a new slate of theatrical work from the Roald Dahl Story Company. In 2023 a major new musical of The Witches, co- produced with The National Theatre, opened to critical acclaim and sell-out shows and a theatrical reading of Roald Dahl’s The Magic Finger, co-produced with the Unicorn Theatre, launched as a free online release for schools, families and young people. Plus, a spectacular large-scale Circus inspired by Roald Dahl’s stories, and featuring a range of beloved characters, is in development.
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2024 season also includes William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (3 May – 8 June), directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. This is followed by the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, The Secret Garden (15 June – 20 July) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard. The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September) in a new production directed byJordan Fein with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK tour from June 2024.
