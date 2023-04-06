Cast Set For SNOW WHITE Panto at Darlington Hippodrome

Pantomime will be making a magical return to Darlington Hippodrome this festive season as pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates is set to headline the family Christmas spectacular Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, playing the Prince. Gareth will be joined by the The Chase's Vixen Jenny Ryan as The Wicked Queen and the hilarious Josh Benson as Muddles.

Gareth Gates rose to stardom in 2002 as runner-up in the UK's first Pop Idol. In a phenomenal career that followed, he has sold more than 3.5 million records in the UK, released three albums, and had four UK number one singles as well as storming the Musical Theatre circuit in productions such as Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, and Loserville, and is currently on tour around the UK in The Spongebob Musical.

Best known as The Vixen on ITV's The Chase, Jenny Ryan joins the cast as The Wicked Queen. Jenny is a professional quizzer and general knowledge maven. In 2015 she joined the hallowed team of Chasers on ITV's award-winning teatime hit The Chase, now in its fifteenth series. Before becoming a public-facing knowledge hound, Jenny was a behind-the-scenes knowledge hound as a writer and researcher on shows including QI and The Weakest Link. In 2019 Jenny showed off her vocal ability as she took to the stage for the first series of The X Factor: Celebrity. She is also a regular guest on Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live.

After many years of starring in Yorkshire pantomimes, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be Josh Benson's first season at Darlington Hippodrome. Josh has been a family and children's entertainer for the last decade, having entertained at hundreds of parties, events, cruises, cabarets and more importantly pantomimes. He is a regular at Brick Lane Music Hall in London, and a favourite familiar face at York Maze over their summer season.









Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be produced by the world's biggest pantomime producer and the team behind last year's production of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Crossroads Pantomimes. Packed full of the magical ingredients Darlington audiences have come to expect including striking sets, stunning song and dance, plenty of audience participation, and shattering amounts of laughter, this is a magical adventure the whole family can enjoy.

Crossroads Pantomime's Chief Executive Michael Harrison said: "I'm thrilled to have Gareth, Jenny and Josh with us in pantomime this year at Darlington Hippodrome. Gareth is an immensely talented artist and has always wowed audiences everywhere he's appeared in panto. Jenny is a powerhouse and will be a fantastic addition to the show alongside the hilarious, energetic talent that is Josh. I'm certain that with the three of them together on stage, Darlington audiences are in for a real treat this Christmas."

Speaking on the casting, Heather Tarran-Jones, Programming and Development Director of Darlington Hippodrome said: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Gareth, Jenny and Josh will be with us for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and I am sure they will be a great hit with audiences of all ages."

Don't miss your chance to grab your tickets to the fairest panto in the land this Christmas. Book your tickets today, or you won't be able to look yourself in the mirror!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is sponsored locally by BHP Law and Babul's Darlington.

Tickets are on sale now for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which runs from Friday 8th December through to New Year's Eve.