Cast Set For FRIENDS! The Musical Parody UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The producers of the 2025/26 UK and Ireland tour of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody have announced casting for the musical comedy. Packed with all of the iconic moments from all 10 seasons of the beloved television series, this tour will run from 14th July 2025 – 2nd May 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Casting includes Enzo Benvenuti (The Devil May Care; Southwark Borough Playhouse) as Ross, Alicia Belgrade (GREASE; UK & Ireland Tour) as Monica, Daniel Parkinson (Jersey Boys; Trafalgar Theatre) as Chandler, Eva Hope (Snow White and the Seven Elves) as Rachel, Ronnie Burden (GREASE; Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) as Joey, Amelia Atherton (SIX The Musical; Vaudeville Theatre) as Phoebe and Edward Leigh (Shrek; Apollo Theatre Hammersmith) as Gunther, Tom Selleck and Paolo. The cast is completed by Lottie Lester and Meg Darcy as Female Ensemble Covers, Jared Thompson and Harry Mallaghan as Male Ensemble Covers.

Creative team includes Director Michael Gyngell, Books & Lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, Music by Assaf Gleizner, Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter, Sound Design by Chris Whybrow, Costume Design by Jennie Quirk, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Design by Craig Forrest- Thomas, Music Supervisor by Mark Crossland, Music Arranged by Charles Olins and Casting Director Mark Frankum.

The tour dates for this iconic musical comedy are Barn, Cirencester (14 July – 23 August 2025), Nottingham Theatre Royal (17 – 20 September), Sunderland Empire (22 – 27 September), York Grand Opera House (30 September – 4 October), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (7 – 11 October), Wolverhampton Grand (13 – 18 October), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (21 – 25 October), Coventry Belgrade Theatre (28 October – 1 November), Woking New Victoria Theatre (4 - 8 November), Glasgow King's Theatre (11 - 15 November), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (18 – 22 November), Malvern Theatre (25 – 29 November), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (6 - 10 January), Milton Keynes Theatre (13 - 17 January), New Wimbledon Theatre (20 - 24 January), Bradford Alhambra Theatre (27 - 31 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (6 - 7 February ), Buxton Opera House (10 – 14 February), Shrewsbury Severn Theatre (16 – 21 February), Torquay Princess Theatre (24 – 28 February, Hull New Theatre (2 – 7 March), Chester Storyhouse (30 March – 4 April), Cork Opera House (7 – 11 April), Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre (20 – 25 March) and Cardiff New Theatre (28 April – 2 May).

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, Oskar Eiriksson under license from Theatre Mogul. Originally produced in New York City by Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment.

Comments