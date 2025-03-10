Cast Set For BEEGU at the Unicorn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As The National Theatre for young audiences, the Unicorn Theatre has announced the cast and creatives for Beegu, a new adaptation of Alexis Deacon’s beloved children’s book. This heartwarming adaptation of the New York Times Book Review’s Best Illustrated Books of the Year will bring a charming story to life for audiences aged 3-7, exploring themes of friendship, respect, and the importance of inclusion.

The cast of Beegu will be led by Emma MacLennan (Alice’s Adventures Underground, The Vaults; In The Night Garden Live, UK Tour) as the role of Beegu, alongside Lucy Havard (baby my love for you is non-fungible, Camden People’s Theatre; The Fall, Southwark Playhouse), Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings (FOOL ME ONCE, Netflix; The Enormous Crocodile, Leeds Playhouse/Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Aryana Ramkhalawon (Father & The Assassin, The National Theatre; When The Crows Visit, Kiln Theatre).

Beegu tells the story of a little alien who finds herself stranded on Earth after her spaceship crashes. Despite her friendly nature, she struggles to connect with the Earth People, who seem less than welcoming but Beegu’s journey of discovery reveals that perhaps the little people of Earth might offer the companionship she so desperately seeks.

The creative team includes direction and adaptation from Debbie Hannan (Lavender, Hyacinth, Yew, Bush Theatre; Sound of the Underground, The Royal Court Theatre), set and costume design from Jean Chan (Legally Blonde, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), movement and puppetry direction from Olivier Award winner Laura Cubitt (The Jingleclaw, Birmingham Hippodrome; The Lightening Thief the Musical, The Other Place). Compositions and sound design is from Deanna H Choi (Toto Kerblammo, Unicorn Theatre; Otherland, Almedia Theatre), lighting and AV design is from Will Monks (…blackbird hour, National Tour; Toto Kerblammo, Unicorn Theatre), and puppetry design from Jonathan Saville (Series 3, 4 and 5 of Thomas the Tank Engine; Duracell Bunny).

