Cast Set For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Performances run from Friday 1 to Saturday 30 December. 

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Casting has been announced for this year’s Christmas show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre – a sparkling new adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Amy Drake, Annie Kirkman, Oliver Mawdsley, Kiara Nicole Pillai and Charlie Ryan will be directed by Paul Robinson in this new version, which has been adapted from Madame LePrince Beaumont’s original story in typically anarchic fashion by SJT favourite, Nick Lane. Set and costume design is by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger’ Johnson. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, the musical director is Alex Weatherhill and choregraphy is by Stephanie Dattani. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Welcome to Scarbolopolis, a magical town by the sea in need of a HUGE sprinkle of Christmas spirit!

Enter a brave girl and her family, arriving in town ready to open a shop selling baubles, tinsel, and all things sparkly, shiny and lovely to brighten things up a bit. But one day Dad goes wandering into Everdark Forest where the mysterious beast lives and doesn’t come back. Our fearless heroine ventures into the woods on a rescue mission…

From the team that brought you last year’s hugely popular Cinderella, as well as Jack and the Beanstalk, The Snow Queen, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and Pinocchio: a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and more fantastical family fun than you can shake a sausage on a stick at!

Director Paul Robinson says: “A typically bonkers Christmas show from the fabulously festive brain of Nick Lane has become a December tradition at the SJT, and this year is no exception!”

Beauty and the Beast is sponsored by Boyes. It can be seen at the SJT from Friday 1 to Saturday 30 December. 




