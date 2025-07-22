Cast Set For Alice Birch’s ROMANS, A NOVEL at the Almeida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for Alice Birch’s new play Romans, a novel, a monumental, kaleidoscopic portrait of masculinity from the nineteenth century to the present day, exploring how male narratives have shaped the world we know. Joining the previously announced Kyle Soller are Declan Conlon, Yanexi Enriquez, Olivier Huband, Oliver Johnstone, Jerry Killick, Adelle Leonce, Agnes O’Casey and Stuart Thompson.

Sam Pritchard directs. The production opens on Wednesday 17 September, with previews from Tuesday 9 September, and runs until Saturday 11 October.

HE is a motherless child. A bullied schoolboy. An adventurer scaling mountains. A coloniser of land, of people. Brother. Father. Soldier. Cult leader. He is sipping champagne at his book launch. He is up by 4am for weights, cardio, ice bath. He is recording a podcast. He is living as a badger.

Award-winning writer Alice Birch’s (Anatomy of a Suicide; Normal People) monumental, kaleidoscopic portrait of masculinity from the nineteenth century to the present day explores how male narratives have shaped the world we know, featuring Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller (The Inheritance; Andor) and directed by former Royal Court Associate Director Sam Pritchard.