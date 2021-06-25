Cast Announced for the Re-Opening Show in Arcola Theatre's Brand New Outdoor Venue

The cast is today announced for Arcola's re-opening production in its new purpose-built outdoor venue, Arcola Outside.

The cast features David Acton, Ammar Duffus, George Kemp, Beth Lilly, Michael Lyle, and Ellie Nunn.

A brand new, raucous adaptation of Pierre de Marivaux's romantic comedy, 'The Game of Love and Chance' by Quentin Beroud and Jack Gamble, brings Marivaux's classic comedy of love and class into a modern world of minor royals and major scandals. Lady Silvia Orgon, 58th in line to the British throne, faces a crisis when she falls in love with a man she thinks her family would never accept.

The production opens amid the fallout from the Harry and Meghan interview, which has shone an international spotlight on the Royal family's traditional attitudes and the ongoing prejudices at the top of British society.

The Game of Love and Chance

Runs 14 July - 7 August.

Opening night: Monday 19 July at 7pm.

Arcola Outside is the brand-new outdoor covered performance space and bar designed by multi-award-winning stage designer Jon Bausor ('Bat Out of Hell: The Musical', 'The Grinning Man', London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony), and built by a team of freelance theatre and live events technicians.

The new space is close to the theatre's main building on Ashwin Street, is the former home to the Arcola Tent between 2011 and 2014, and brings Arcola's performance spaces and bar together under a giant roof.