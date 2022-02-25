Cast Announced for FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD 2022 UK Tour

The exciting new cast has been announced for the 2022 UK tour of inspiring girl power musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World. This empowering stage adaptation is brought to life by an incredible all-female led cast and creative team, based on the book of the same name by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst.

The new cast members for the Spring 2022 tour are Kirstie Skivington (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre and The Crucible Sheffield; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Bend It Like Beckham, Phoenix Theatre), Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre), Elise Zavou (Red Riding Hood, Theatre Royal Stratford East) and Clarice Julianda (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, UK tour). Returning to the show after the hugely popular (although devastated by Covid-19) tour are Renée Lamb (SIX, West End; Be More Chill, The Other Palace and Shaftesbury Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Christina Modestou (SIX, West End; We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; In The Heights, Southwark Playhouse) and Jade Kennedy (The Snow Queen, Brighton Open Air Theatre; Billy Elliot, Victoria Palace Theatre).

Celebrated - and often forgotten - women from history are brought to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, and Pankhurst's own relative Emmeline. When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, such as explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This thrilling musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.

The creative team bringing this uplifting stage show to audiences across the UK consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush (Pericles, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong), with music by Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Kylie Minogue) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Ben Platt) and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott), director Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!, The National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle Lecointe (Dick Whittington, The National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre) and sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York's Theatre).

Dates

25th March - 3rd April The Playhouse, Liverpool, Williamson Square, L1 1EL

5th - 9th April The Lowry, The Quays, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 3AZ

12th - 16th April Rose Theatre, 24-26 High Street, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1HL

25th - 30th April King's Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ

4th - 7th May Hall for Cornwall, Playhouse, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 2LL

10th - 15th May Exeter Northcott, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4QB

17th - 22nd May Everyman Theatre, Regent Street, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 1HQ

25th - 29th May Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX1 2LW

31st May - 4th June Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 1DA

7th - 12th June Lighthouse, Poole's Centre of the Arts, 21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1UG

15th June - 17th July Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, London, E15 1BN

Ages Recommended for ages 7+

For more information visit: https://fantasticallygreatwomenthemusical.com/