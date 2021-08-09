Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Malthouse Theatre

pixeltracker

Don't miss this BEAUTY of a pantomime! Book your tickets before the last rose petal falls and kick off your festive season in style.

Aug. 9, 2021 Â 

Cast Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Malthouse Theatre

Canterbury's newest performing arts venue, The Malthouse Theatre, will play host to a dazzling pantomime this Christmas with a glittering new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which will play for a strictly limited run from 10 - 24 December 2021.

The production will star Sinead Kenny (Disney's Aladdin) as Belle, Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers) as Prince Louis, Emily Harrigan (SIX) as Marie-Ann Toilette, Louise Young (Mamma Mia!) as Cherie Trifle, Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Pierre A'Tights and legendary pantomime Dame, Paul Tate (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Mona Lot.

The ensemble includes Megan Dabbs, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Madeleine Doody, Amelia Grana and Cameron Ralph, as well as three teams of Kent's finest young stars of tomorrow.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy and catchy songs, the panto will be written by Paul Tate and will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Seb Blaber, set design by Nigel Hook (with additional designs by Alexander McPherson) for DSH and sound design by Phil Wilson for IMP.

Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk, with group and school bookings also available.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Osnes Photo
Laura Osnes
Bianca Marroquin Photo
Bianca Marroquin
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • Review Roundup: The National Tour of LES MISERABLES