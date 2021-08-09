Cast Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Malthouse Theatre

Canterbury's newest performing arts venue, The Malthouse Theatre, will play host to a dazzling pantomime this Christmas with a glittering new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which will play for a strictly limited run from 10 - 24 December 2021.

The production will star Sinead Kenny (Disney's Aladdin) as Belle, Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers) as Prince Louis, Emily Harrigan (SIX) as Marie-Ann Toilette, Louise Young (Mamma Mia!) as Cherie Trifle, Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Pierre A'Tights and legendary pantomime Dame, Paul Tate (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Mona Lot.

The ensemble includes Megan Dabbs, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Madeleine Doody, Amelia Grana and Cameron Ralph, as well as three teams of Kent's finest young stars of tomorrow.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy and catchy songs, the panto will be written by Paul Tate and will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Seb Blaber, set design by Nigel Hook (with additional designs by Alexander McPherson) for DSH and sound design by Phil Wilson for IMP.

Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk, with group and school bookings also available.