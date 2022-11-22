Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The cast will be led by Laura Main, Diana Vickers, and Lucy Speed.

Nov. 22, 2022  
Steel Magnolias, the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which enjoyed huge global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, is embarking on an extensive UK and Ireland tour in 2023.

The star-studded ensemble cast will feature Laura Main (best known as Sister Bernadette in BBC One's Call the Midwife), Diana Vickers (The X Factor star who has gone on to lead roles in many theatre productions including Dial M For Murder and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) and Lucy Speed (known for her television roles on EastEnders and The Bill, and as a new cast member on BBC Radio 4's The Archers).

Brought beautifully to life on stage from Robert Harding's original script, the show will begin its tour on 19 January at Bromley's Churchill Theatre, travelling to over 20 venues and concluding on 22 July at the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton.

Completing the cast are Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (Playboy of the West Indies).

Steel Magnolias, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1987, is the story of six women who come together in a small-town beauty salon in the American South and prove that female friendship conquers all. Faced with the highs and lows of love and life, and amongst the chaos of work, marriage and children, they unite to gossip, unwind and set the world to rights.

This iconic comedy is the perfect ticket for every generation and proves that one hair appointment might just change your life.

Tour Dates

19 - 21 January

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

24 - 28 January

Richmond Theatre

31 January - 4 February

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

7 - 11 February

Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

14 - 18 February

Theatre Royal, Bath

21 - 25 February

The Lowry, Salford

28 February - 4 March

Theatre Royal, Brighton

7 - 11 March

Palace Theatre, Southend

21 - 25 March

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

28 March - 1 April

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

4 - 8 April

Curve Theatre, Leicester

11 - 15 April

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

18 - 22 April

New Theatre, Cardiff

25 - 29 April

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

2 - 6 May

Malvern Theatre

9 - 13 May

Northcott Theatre, Exeter

16 - 20 May

Milton Keynes Theatre

23 - 27 May

Everyman Playhouse, Liverpool

30 May - 3 June

Theatre Royal Glasgow

6 - 10 June

The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

13 - 17 June

New Theatre, Hull

20 - 24 June

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

4 - 8 July

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

11 - 15 July

Grand Theatre, Leeds

18 - 22 July

Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton




