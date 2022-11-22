Cast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of STEEL MAGNOLIAS
The cast will be led by Laura Main, Diana Vickers, and Lucy Speed.
Steel Magnolias, the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which enjoyed huge global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, is embarking on an extensive UK and Ireland tour in 2023.
The star-studded ensemble cast will feature Laura Main (best known as Sister Bernadette in BBC One's Call the Midwife), Diana Vickers (The X Factor star who has gone on to lead roles in many theatre productions including Dial M For Murder and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) and Lucy Speed (known for her television roles on EastEnders and The Bill, and as a new cast member on BBC Radio 4's The Archers).
Brought beautifully to life on stage from Robert Harding's original script, the show will begin its tour on 19 January at Bromley's Churchill Theatre, travelling to over 20 venues and concluding on 22 July at the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton.
Completing the cast are Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (Playboy of the West Indies).
Steel Magnolias, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1987, is the story of six women who come together in a small-town beauty salon in the American South and prove that female friendship conquers all. Faced with the highs and lows of love and life, and amongst the chaos of work, marriage and children, they unite to gossip, unwind and set the world to rights.
This iconic comedy is the perfect ticket for every generation and proves that one hair appointment might just change your life.
Tour Dates
19 - 21 January
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
24 - 28 January
Richmond Theatre
31 January - 4 February
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
7 - 11 February
Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford
14 - 18 February
Theatre Royal, Bath
21 - 25 February
The Lowry, Salford
28 February - 4 March
Theatre Royal, Brighton
7 - 11 March
Palace Theatre, Southend
21 - 25 March
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
28 March - 1 April
Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
4 - 8 April
Curve Theatre, Leicester
11 - 15 April
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
18 - 22 April
New Theatre, Cardiff
25 - 29 April
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
2 - 6 May
Malvern Theatre
9 - 13 May
Northcott Theatre, Exeter
16 - 20 May
Milton Keynes Theatre
23 - 27 May
Everyman Playhouse, Liverpool
30 May - 3 June
Theatre Royal Glasgow
6 - 10 June
The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
13 - 17 June
New Theatre, Hull
20 - 24 June
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
4 - 8 July
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
11 - 15 July
Grand Theatre, Leeds
18 - 22 July
Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton